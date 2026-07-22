ETV Bharat / bharat

Terror Groups Embrace Encrypted Apps, VPNs And Crypto To Radicalise Youths In India: NIA Investigations

New Delhi: Terrorist organisations operating against India are increasingly shifting their recruitment, radicalisation and funding activities to the digital space, using encrypted messaging platforms, virtual private networks (VPNs), anonymous social media accounts and cryptocurrency to evade security agencies, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A series of NIA raids at 20 locations across the country in July, coupled with recent arrests, has revealed what investigators describe as a “three-app model” of terrorism. The pattern involves first contacting vulnerable youths through open social media platforms such as Instagram, shifting them to encrypted messaging applications like Telegram for ideological indoctrination and operational planning, and finally using cryptocurrency for funding.

Investigators found that recruits were gradually added to closed Telegram groups, where they were initially exposed to ideological material before being provided with violent extremist content. They were later instructed to create fake identities, procure weapons and, in some cases, travel to Pakistan or Afghanistan for terror training under the guidance of foreign handlers, the investigation revealed.

“It has come to notice that after the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s response through Operation Sindoor, terrorist organisations across the border have stepped up recruitment of youths using virtual private networks. The use of VPNs, encrypted communication channels and anonymous social media accounts allows perpetrators to conceal their identities, exploit jurisdictional challenges and disseminate extremist content with broader reach and a lower risk of detection,” a senior security establishment official told ETV Bharat here on Wednesday.

The online recruitment pattern resurfaced during investigations into modules in Tamil Nadu, Vijayawada and Mangaluru, where the accused allegedly used platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Viber, as well as cryptocurrency networks, to communicate with and radicalise recruits. Officials said terrorist groups are also exploiting AI-enabled tools, multi-layered virtual networks and foreign-based digital infrastructure to remain beyond the reach of investigators.