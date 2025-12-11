ETV Bharat / bharat

Terror Funding Case: SC To Hear Separatist Leader Shabir Ahmed Shah's Bail Plea On Jan 7

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would hear the bail plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in a terror funding case on January 7. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order after the counsel appearing for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought adjournment on the grounds that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta would argue on their behalf.

The bench, while posting the matter for hearing on January 7, made clear that no further adjournment would be granted to the NIA. Shah has challenged the Delhi High Court's June 12 order denying him bail in the case. During the hearing on Thursday, the counsel appearing for the NIA said, "The SG (solicitor general) is leading us. He is in a part-heard in court 7. Please have it in January".

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, who also appeared for the agency, said the solicitor general would argue the matter. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who appeared for Shah, said the matter may be listed next week.

"Why January? He is asking for bail. Matter is pending since September. Notice was issued on September 4. Three months have passed," the bench asked the NIA's counsel.

The counsel said Mehta would argue the matter for the NIA. The bench then asked about the stage of trial in the case. Luthra said examination of witnesses is going on and around 30 witnesses have been examined so far. He said 95 witnesses have been dropped and the NIA might trim the number down further. Gonsalves said there are now 248 witnesses out of which only 30 have been examined.

"One last opportunity is granted to the respondent (NIA). We will have it on January 7. We will say no further time will be granted," the bench said.