Terror For Terrorists And Naxalites: Rampur Hound And Mudhol Hound Play Second Fiddle To Security Forces
Over 150 Indian breed dogs have been deployed across multiple operational theatres where they have delivered good results.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Two Indian breeds of dog- the Rampur Hound and the Mudhol Hound have become a terror for terrorists and Naxalites as they have been supporting the security forces across multiple operational theatres, officials in the government said on Wednesday.
A senior government official told ETV Bharat in New Delhi that over 150 Indian breed dogs (Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound) have been deployed across multiple operational theatres, including the Western and Eastern borders and in anti-Naxalite operations, where they have delivered good results.
“Their commendable performance has validated the decision to integrate Indian breeds into critical security and operational roles,” the official said.
It is the Border Security Force (BSF) which took pioneering steps by inducting these two Indian breeds.
Known for their agility, endurance, adaptability, and resilience, these breeds are well-suited to India’s diverse geo-climatic conditions. Their natural disease resistance, hardiness, and low maintenance needs make them particularly effective in demanding field environments, the official said.
Rampur Hound
The Rampur Hound, originating from the princely state of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was historically bred by the Nawabs for hunting jackals and big wild animals. The breed is known for its speed, stamina, and fearlessness.
Mudhol Hound
The Mudhol Hound, native to the Deccan Plateau, is traditionally associated with guarding and hunting. Local accounts link similar hounds to the Maratha forces, valued for their alertness and loyalty. The breed was later revived and refined by Raja Malojirao Ghorpade of Mudhol, who introduced it to the British as the “Caravan Hound.”
Training at NTCD
The BSF has not only been training these indigenous breeds at National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) Tekanpur but has also taken the lead in breeding and propagation both at NTCD and across various field formations. This initiative has since expanded to subsidiary K9 training centres, ensuring the large-scale development and deployment of Indian breed dogs across the Force.
Utilizing Indian dog breeds in national security forces
A new chapter began in January 2018, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Tekanpur. During his visit, PM Modi emphasized the importance of promoting and utilizing Indian dog breeds in national security forces and his visionary guidance that sparked a renewed mission to recognize, develop, and deploy indigenous breeds in operational roles.
Further strengthening this vision, during his Mann Ki Baat address on August 30, 2020, the Prime Minister urged citizens to adopt and promote Indian breeds, aligning with the spirit of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local.
“This appeal resonated deeply, inspiring a nationwide movement rooted in self-reliance, national pride, and the revival of India’s indigenous heritage,” the official added.
Participation at the upcoming Ekta Diwas Parade
During the upcoming Ekta Diwas Parade at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, a marching contingent comprising exclusively Indian breed dogs of the BSF will participate. The event will also feature a dog training demonstration, showcasing tactical skills and operational excellence, a living symbol of India’s self-reliant and proud K9 force.
Interestingly, during the All India Police Duty Meet in 2024, held in Lucknow, BSF’s “Riya”, a Mudhol Hound, created history by becoming the first Indian breed dog to win both the Best in Tracker Trade and Best Dog of the Meet title, outperforming 116 foreign breed competitors.
“This extraordinary achievement highlighted the capability, discipline, and excellence of Indian breeds in modern working dog standards,” said the official.
