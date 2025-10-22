ETV Bharat / bharat

Terror For Terrorists And Naxalites: Rampur Hound And Mudhol Hound Play Second Fiddle To Security Forces

New Delhi: Two Indian breeds of dog- the Rampur Hound and the Mudhol Hound have become a terror for terrorists and Naxalites as they have been supporting the security forces across multiple operational theatres, officials in the government said on Wednesday.

A senior government official told ETV Bharat in New Delhi that over 150 Indian breed dogs (Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound) have been deployed across multiple operational theatres, including the Western and Eastern borders and in anti-Naxalite operations, where they have delivered good results.

“Their commendable performance has validated the decision to integrate Indian breeds into critical security and operational roles,” the official said.

Indian Army dog Domino and his handler Lance Naik Lucky Kumar awarded on-the-spot Northern Army Commendation Card by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi for their role in tracking down a Pakistani terrorist in his hideout in Rajouri encounter. (ANI)

It is the Border Security Force (BSF) which took pioneering steps by inducting these two Indian breeds.

Known for their agility, endurance, adaptability, and resilience, these breeds are well-suited to India’s diverse geo-climatic conditions. Their natural disease resistance, hardiness, and low maintenance needs make them particularly effective in demanding field environments, the official said.

Rampur Hound

The Rampur Hound, originating from the princely state of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was historically bred by the Nawabs for hunting jackals and big wild animals. The breed is known for its speed, stamina, and fearlessness.

Mudhol Hound

The Mudhol Hound, native to the Deccan Plateau, is traditionally associated with guarding and hunting. Local accounts link similar hounds to the Maratha forces, valued for their alertness and loyalty. The breed was later revived and refined by Raja Malojirao Ghorpade of Mudhol, who introduced it to the British as the “Caravan Hound.”