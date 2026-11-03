ETV Bharat / bharat

Terror Financing Probe: ED Searches 4 Locations In Kashmir Linked To LeT

Security personnel outside one of the houses in Srinagar where ED carried out raids. ( Source: Directorate of Enforcement via ANI )

Srinagar: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at four locations in Srinagar as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged terror financing network linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said.

The searches are aimed at identifying suspected financial networks, tracing sources of funding and examining possible links between individuals under investigation and handlers operating from across the border.

According to officials, the investigation centres on allegations that a Srinagar resident, Umar Adil Dar, was working as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for the banned outfit and was involved in activities linked to the organisation.

A senior police official said Dar and some of his associates had previously been apprehended while allegedly carrying a substantial amount of cash and literature linked to the banned organisation.

Dar had also spent nearly four years in jail in connection with a case related to his alleged involvement in separatist and anti-India activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

During Tuesday's searches, ED officials are examining suspected financial transactions and possible funding channels to establish whether money was being used to support activities linked to the outfit. The agency is also looking into the alleged proceeds of crime and possible financial connections with handlers based across the border.

The searches form part of the ongoing investigation into the suspected financial infrastructure allegedly supporting terror-related activities in the region.