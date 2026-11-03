Terror Financing Probe: ED Searches 4 Locations In Kashmir Linked To LeT
Probe centres on allegations that a Srinagar youth was working as an OGW for the banned outfit and was involved in activities linked to it.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
Srinagar: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at four locations in Srinagar as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged terror financing network linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said.
The searches are aimed at identifying suspected financial networks, tracing sources of funding and examining possible links between individuals under investigation and handlers operating from across the border.
According to officials, the investigation centres on allegations that a Srinagar resident, Umar Adil Dar, was working as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for the banned outfit and was involved in activities linked to the organisation.
A senior police official said Dar and some of his associates had previously been apprehended while allegedly carrying a substantial amount of cash and literature linked to the banned organisation.
Dar had also spent nearly four years in jail in connection with a case related to his alleged involvement in separatist and anti-India activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.
During Tuesday's searches, ED officials are examining suspected financial transactions and possible funding channels to establish whether money was being used to support activities linked to the outfit. The agency is also looking into the alleged proceeds of crime and possible financial connections with handlers based across the border.
The searches form part of the ongoing investigation into the suspected financial infrastructure allegedly supporting terror-related activities in the region.
The development comes amid heightened security reviews in Srinagar and adjoining districts as police intensify efforts to strengthen security arrangements under the Winter Security Strategy.
On Monday, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar, chaired a review meeting on the Srinagar City Security Grid at Cargo in Srinagar. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Inspectors General of Police of Central Kashmir Range and South Kashmir Range, Senior Superintendents of Police of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal and Pulwama, the SSP Awantipora, concerned Zonal SPs and the SP Special Operations Group.
The meeting reviewed the prevailing security situation, threat inputs concerning Srinagar and neighbouring districts, and measures to further strengthen the existing security grid.
Security arrangements and ongoing operational measures along the Jhelum Corridor, particularly in Pulwama and Awantipora, were also discussed. The IGP stressed the need for better coordination between districts and effective implementation of the Winter Security Strategy.
Further details of the ED searches are awaited. The search operations were underway when officials shared the information.
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