ETV Bharat / bharat

Terror Case: Delhi HC Grants Bail To 2 UAPA Accused Noting 'Prolonged Incarceration'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to two men accused in a UAPA case over an alleged conspiracy to undertake terrorist acts in the country, observing that they had already undergone "prolonged incarceration" of over four years.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja allowed the appeals by Haris Nisar Langoo and Zamin Adil Bhat, both arrested in October 2021 by the NIA, against a trial court order that refused them bail in 2023.

The bench said, considering the limited role of the appellants, their continued detention would not serve the ends of justice.

"We, therefore, are of the view that taking into consideration the allegations against the appellant(s), their continued detention may amount to a violation of their right under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The appellant(s) have already undergone prolonged incarceration of around 4 years and 4 months, without any certainty of the trial concluding within a reasonable time," the court said.

The bail was granted with the condition of furnishing personal bail bonds of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

In its 29-page judgement, the court noted that the appellants were allegedly part of social media groups where anti-national messages propagating terrorism were being shared, but there was no allegation of their being the creators of the groups or of sharing any objectionable material.

Although the material found on the digital devices of the appellants may be propagating anti-national activities, it cannot justify the continuation of their prolonged detention at the stage of trial, the bench said.

The court cited a Supreme Court ruling to emphasise the difference between "ideological alignment" and "operational participation" while deciding matters of bail in UAPA cases.

According to that ruling, the court said, sympathy for a cause, or even the possession of literature and digital content associated with a banned outfit, does not by itself constitute membership of such outfit or active participation in its terrorist activities.

The court also took into account that Langoo suffered from cervical spondylosis, which deteriorated during the period of his incarceration, and stated that an undertrial prisoner's health is a relevant consideration when assessing rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Prolonged pre-trial detention of a person whose alleged role is predominantly digital and non-violent in nature, and who is additionally suffering from an ailment, further tilts the balance in favour of conditional release, it said.