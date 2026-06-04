Territorial Security Framework: India’s New Border Security Doctrine Aims For Whole-Of-Nation Defence
New doctrine seeks to transform border security from a force-centric model to a coordinated system involving security agencies, state governments, writes Gautam Debroy
Published : June 4, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major shift in India’s border management strategy, the Union Home Ministry is developing a “Territorial Security Framework” that seeks to transform border security from a force-centric model to a coordinated system involving security agencies, state governments, district administrations and local communities.
The initiative comes amid growing concerns over drone-based smuggling from Pakistan, illegal infiltration along the Bangladesh border, narcotics trafficking through the India-Myanmar corridor and the increasing use of technology by transnational criminal networks.
A senior Home Ministry official told ETV Bharat that the proposed security framework has become structured following Home Minister Amit Shah’s ongoing visit to the states sharing borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Amit Shah to visit Tripura and West Bengal Border
On June 5, Shah will visit Tripura followed by a visit to West Bengal on June 15. The visit is seen by India’s security circles as part of the Centre’s broader effort to strengthen the country's border management framework. The forthcoming visits follow Shah’s recent inspections along the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Shah proposed this “Territorial Security Framework”, which seeks to move beyond the conventional model of border guarding and establish a comprehensive security architecture.
The concept, unveiled during the recent interactions with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, is being positioned as a response to evolving threats ranging from illegal infiltration and narcotics trafficking to drone intrusions, human trafficking and radicalisation.
Border security would no longer remain the exclusive responsibility of BSF
Under the proposed framework, border security would no longer remain the exclusive responsibility of the Border Security Force (BSF). Instead, the four-pillar security grid comprising border guarding forces, state police, civil administration and local residents would work in coordination to detect and respond to threats.
The district administrations will also play a major role under this security ambit as they are expected to prepare location-specific security plans, while state police and central forces coordinate surveillance and enforcement operations.
The model is expected to be backed by the government’s proposed smart border project, which envisages the use of drones, radars, sensors, CCTV networks, technological fencing and real-time intelligence systems.
The framework reflects the changing nature of border threats
Experts term the development a significant shift in India’s border management strategy.
"The framework reflects the changing nature of border threats. Unlike traditional military incursions, modern challenges often involve organised criminal networks engaged in narcotics smuggling, fake currency circulation, illegal migration, arms trafficking and cross-border drone operations. Such threats frequently originate or find support within border districts, making local participation and intelligence gathering critical,” renowned security expert Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna told ETV Bharat.
One of the biggest advantages of the framework, according to Khanna, is improved intelligence integration.
“Border residents often become the first witnesses to suspicious activities, while district administrations possess critical local knowledge regarding demographic changes, vulnerable locations and emerging criminal networks. Bringing these stakeholders into a structured security arrangement could significantly improve early warning capabilities,” he said.
Another key benefit is the creation of a layered defence system. Even if infiltrators or smugglers evade physical border fencing, coordinated surveillance by local police, village networks and district authorities can help intercept them deeper inside border regions.
Strengthening accountability across institutions
Experts argue that such a model reduces dependence on a single agency and strengthens accountability across institutions.
“As of now, all the security agencies have been working in silos. Once the entire security structure and other systems are integrated, it will be more beneficial as far as India’s border guarding is concerned,” former Director General of Jammu & Kashmir Police SP Vaid told ETV Bharat.
The emphasis on technology is also expected to address longstanding vulnerabilities in difficult terrains such as riverine stretches, marshlands and mountainous regions where physical fencing is either impractical or ineffective. Smart sensors, drones and AI-enabled monitoring systems can provide continuous surveillance in these areas while reducing manpower requirements.
An attempt to integrate security and development
Talking to ETV Bharat, security expert and former Director General of CRPF, Deelip Trivedi said that the framework was an attempt to integrate security and development.
“It’s a fact that improved coordination between security agencies and civil administration could facilitate infrastructure development, welfare delivery and public engagement in border villages. Such measures may help reduce local grievances that criminal and extremist groups often exploit,” said Trivedi.
Success stories of such initiatives
Similar integrated border security models have shown positive results in several countries. Israel’s multi-layered border management system, combining technology, intelligence agencies, local authorities and community participation, has significantly reduced infiltration and cross-border attacks. The United States has strengthened surveillance and interdiction capabilities through coordination among federal agencies, local law enforcement and advanced monitoring systems along sensitive border sectors.
European countries have also adopted integrated border management frameworks involving customs, police and intelligence agencies.
A strategic proposal
A geo-political expert says that India’s model appears to combine elements from international practices while adapting them to the country’s unique challenges along the borders with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and China.
“The success of the framework will depend on effective coordination, seamless intelligence sharing, clearly defined responsibilities and adequate funding,” said geo-political expert Suhas Chakma.
If implemented successfully, the Territorial Security Framework could mark the most significant transformation in India’s border management philosophy since the establishment of the BSF, creating a proactive and technology-driven security ecosystem capable of addressing both conventional and emerging threats, he said.
“Modern border threats cannot be tackled by border guards alone. Success depends on intelligence sharing, technology, local participation and inter-agency coordination—the core principles that India’s proposed Territorial Security Framework seeks to incorporate,” said Chakma, who is the director of Rights & Risks Analysis Group, a New Delhi-based think-tank.
He further said that the smart border security project to integrate different agencies of the Union of India and States is necessary.
“However, such measures may not be successful in preventing migration, especially when there is a preference for migration based on religion, ethnicity, etc,” said Chakma.