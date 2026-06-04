ETV Bharat / bharat

Territorial Security Framework: India’s New Border Security Doctrine Aims For Whole-Of-Nation Defence

New Delhi: In a major shift in India’s border management strategy, the Union Home Ministry is developing a “Territorial Security Framework” that seeks to transform border security from a force-centric model to a coordinated system involving security agencies, state governments, district administrations and local communities.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over drone-based smuggling from Pakistan, illegal infiltration along the Bangladesh border, narcotics trafficking through the India-Myanmar corridor and the increasing use of technology by transnational criminal networks.

A senior Home Ministry official told ETV Bharat that the proposed security framework has become structured following Home Minister Amit Shah’s ongoing visit to the states sharing borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Amit Shah to visit Tripura and West Bengal Border

On June 5, Shah will visit Tripura followed by a visit to West Bengal on June 15. The visit is seen by India’s security circles as part of the Centre’s broader effort to strengthen the country's border management framework. The forthcoming visits follow Shah’s recent inspections along the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Shah proposed this “Territorial Security Framework”, which seeks to move beyond the conventional model of border guarding and establish a comprehensive security architecture.

The concept, unveiled during the recent interactions with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, is being positioned as a response to evolving threats ranging from illegal infiltration and narcotics trafficking to drone intrusions, human trafficking and radicalisation.

Border security would no longer remain the exclusive responsibility of BSF

Under the proposed framework, border security would no longer remain the exclusive responsibility of the Border Security Force (BSF). Instead, the four-pillar security grid comprising border guarding forces, state police, civil administration and local residents would work in coordination to detect and respond to threats.

The district administrations will also play a major role under this security ambit as they are expected to prepare location-specific security plans, while state police and central forces coordinate surveillance and enforcement operations.

The model is expected to be backed by the government’s proposed smart border project, which envisages the use of drones, radars, sensors, CCTV networks, technological fencing and real-time intelligence systems.

The framework reflects the changing nature of border threats

Experts term the development a significant shift in India’s border management strategy.

"The framework reflects the changing nature of border threats. Unlike traditional military incursions, modern challenges often involve organised criminal networks engaged in narcotics smuggling, fake currency circulation, illegal migration, arms trafficking and cross-border drone operations. Such threats frequently originate or find support within border districts, making local participation and intelligence gathering critical,” renowned security expert Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna told ETV Bharat.

One of the biggest advantages of the framework, according to Khanna, is improved intelligence integration.

“Border residents often become the first witnesses to suspicious activities, while district administrations possess critical local knowledge regarding demographic changes, vulnerable locations and emerging criminal networks. Bringing these stakeholders into a structured security arrangement could significantly improve early warning capabilities,” he said.

Another key benefit is the creation of a layered defence system. Even if infiltrators or smugglers evade physical border fencing, coordinated surveillance by local police, village networks and district authorities can help intercept them deeper inside border regions.