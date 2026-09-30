TERI Study Calls For Multi-Fuel Strategy In India’s Transport Sector, Says No Single Technology Can Replace All Fuels
The study advocates a multi-fuel approach for India’s transport sector, balancing cost, emissions and energy security, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s transition towards cleaner transportation should follow a diversified, vehicle-specific approach rather than relying on a single fuel or technology, says a new study by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), which highlights the need to balance affordability, emissions, energy security and infrastructure readiness.
The report, titled Study on Comparative Assessment of Vehicular Fuels in India’s Energy Transition: A Multi-dimensional Approach, evaluates petrol, diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG), electricity and liquefied natural gas (LNG) across six vehicle categories, examining the current scenario and projections for 2030, 2040 and 2050.
The study says no single fuel consistently outperforms others across economic, environmental, technical, social and geopolitical parameters. Instead, fuel suitability depends on factors such as vehicle size, travel distance, utilisation, payload requirements, infrastructure availability, affordability and regional conditions.
The findings are based on a survey of 2,315 vehicle owners and drivers across 10 locations, supplemented by stakeholder consultations and a multi-criteria decision analysis framework.
Economics emerges as key factor in fuel selection
Economic considerations emerged as the most influential factor in determining fuel suitability, accounting for 31.49 per cent of the overall assessment weight. Environmental considerations followed at 22.34 per cent, technical factors at 21.25 per cent, social considerations at 13.87 per cent and geopolitical factors at 11.05 per cent.
The findings underline the importance of affordability and total cost of ownership in determining the adoption of cleaner mobility technologies, particularly in India's price-sensitive transport market. Electric vehicles (EVs) demonstrate significant potential in two- and three-wheelers, especially in high-utilisation applications where lower operating and maintenance costs can offset higher upfront investments.
However, the study identifies charging infrastructure, battery manufacturing, vehicle weight, critical-mineral imports and technology maturity as continuing challenges, particularly for larger commercial vehicles. CNG, meanwhile, emerges as a competitive option across passenger cars, taxis, buses and light commercial vehicles (LCVs), supported by established infrastructure, relatively low life-cycle costs, faster refuelling and operational practicality.
The report also identifies LNG as a relevant alternative for long-haul freight, where payload capacity, driving range and refuelling time remain important considerations.
CNG, CBG vital for energy security
Speaking to ETV Bharat, AK Tiwari, member of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), said domestic gas availability remains limited, necessitating the import of LNG for blending with domestically produced gas. This, he said, contributes to regional variations in CNG prices and makes uniform pricing or taxation difficult.
"At present, given the ongoing gas supply situation, availability is more important than price," Tiwari said, adding that the government is working on pricing, levies and other related issues. He said the benefits of stabilising these factors should eventually be passed on to consumers. Tiwari emphasised that expanding domestic compressed biogas (CBG) production and blending would be important for managing prices and strengthening self-reliance in the gas sector.
He said the target of establishing 5,000 CBG plants was achievable, given India's adequate feedstock availability, although collection, aggregation and incentives for those involved in the supply chain remained key challenges.
According to Tiwari, operating the plants at around 50 per cent capacity could potentially generate 30–40 million units of CNG-equivalent gas, although the estimate would depend on plant yields.
On infrastructure, he said authorised city gas distribution (CGD) companies were responsible for connecting CBG plants to nearby networks. The government is examining incentives for pipeline development and alternative models to facilitate distribution, including the possibility of feeding surplus gas into the main pipeline network.
He also said regulatory reforms, eased permissions and reduced infrastructure-related charges were being pursued to accelerate the expansion of the city gas network.
Life-cycle emissions present a different picture
Moving beyond tailpipe emissions, TERI study assesses environmental impacts across the entire vehicle life cycle, including fuel production, electricity generation, manufacturing, vehicle operation and end-of-life disposal.
Its assessment indicates that CNG-powered vehicles record lower overall life-cycle emissions among the fuel options examined across several passenger and commercial vehicle segments. While EVs offer advantages in reducing local tailpipe pollution, their overall environmental performance remains linked to India's electricity generation mix and battery manufacturing processes.
The report stresses that decarbonising electricity generation, strengthening battery recycling and improving material recovery will be essential to maximising the environmental benefits of electrification. Diesel-based mobility options, meanwhile, consistently perform less favourably in the study's life-cycle and air-pollution assessments.
Import dependence remains a concern
The study highlights that electrification does not entirely eliminate external supply-chain vulnerabilities but shifts them from petroleum towards battery materials and critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite. Petrol and diesel remain exposed to imported crude oil and international price fluctuations, while CNG and LNG also carry natural-gas supply-chain risks.
Against this backdrop, the report underscores the importance of diversifying energy sources, strengthening domestic manufacturing, expanding mineral recycling and promoting alternative fuels such as CBG. It identifies existing CNG infrastructure as a potential platform for integrating domestically produced biomethane, supporting both cleaner mobility and the circular economy.
Different transition pathways for different vehicle segments
The report outlines distinct transition trajectories for India's vehicle fleet through 2050. For two-wheelers, EVs are expected to emerge as the dominant long-term pathway, while three-wheelers are projected to see stronger electric adoption, with CNG retaining a complementary role.
In private cars, a gradual transition towards EVs is anticipated, although CNG is expected to remain relevant for affordability and high-mileage users. For commercial four-wheelers and light commercial vehicles, EV adoption is projected to expand, particularly in urban and regional applications, alongside continued CNG use.
In the heavy-duty segment, CNG is expected to remain important for regional freight, while LNG gains relevance in long-haul operations. Battery-electric vehicles are projected to have a more selective role under the conditions assessed.
TERI calls for technology-neutral national fuel policy
The report recommends developing a science-based, technology-neutral National Fuel Policy comprising an updated Auto Fuel Policy and policies for other sectors. It calls for a comprehensive review of the Auto Fuel Vision and Policy, last reviewed in 2014, to account for technological advancements, changing environmental priorities and evolving energy-security requirements.
Among its key recommendations are expanding EV charging infrastructure, strengthening CNG and CBG networks, developing LNG corridors for long-haul freight, promoting battery recycling, improving access to EV financing and resale markets, and establishing a regulated ecosystem for vehicle retrofitting.
The report also advocates integrating natural gas into the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework to replace fragmented state-level VAT structures. It recommends periodically reassessing fuel policies based on technological progress, costs, emissions and infrastructure development.
Tiwari, meanwhile, said bringing natural gas under GST would be an important first step in addressing taxation-related concerns. He added that several states had reduced VAT on natural gas over the past three to four months, with the process continuing.
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