ETV Bharat / bharat

TERI Study Calls For Multi-Fuel Strategy In India’s Transport Sector, Says No Single Technology Can Replace All Fuels

Dignitaries on the dais at the release of the study report ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi : India’s transition towards cleaner transportation should follow a diversified, vehicle-specific approach rather than relying on a single fuel or technology, says a new study by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), which highlights the need to balance affordability, emissions, energy security and infrastructure readiness.

The report, titled Study on Comparative Assessment of Vehicular Fuels in India’s Energy Transition: A Multi-dimensional Approach, evaluates petrol, diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG), electricity and liquefied natural gas (LNG) across six vehicle categories, examining the current scenario and projections for 2030, 2040 and 2050.

The study says no single fuel consistently outperforms others across economic, environmental, technical, social and geopolitical parameters. Instead, fuel suitability depends on factors such as vehicle size, travel distance, utilisation, payload requirements, infrastructure availability, affordability and regional conditions.

The findings are based on a survey of 2,315 vehicle owners and drivers across 10 locations, supplemented by stakeholder consultations and a multi-criteria decision analysis framework.

Economics emerges as key factor in fuel selection

Economic considerations emerged as the most influential factor in determining fuel suitability, accounting for 31.49 per cent of the overall assessment weight. Environmental considerations followed at 22.34 per cent, technical factors at 21.25 per cent, social considerations at 13.87 per cent and geopolitical factors at 11.05 per cent.

The findings underline the importance of affordability and total cost of ownership in determining the adoption of cleaner mobility technologies, particularly in India's price-sensitive transport market. Electric vehicles (EVs) demonstrate significant potential in two- and three-wheelers, especially in high-utilisation applications where lower operating and maintenance costs can offset higher upfront investments.

However, the study identifies charging infrastructure, battery manufacturing, vehicle weight, critical-mineral imports and technology maturity as continuing challenges, particularly for larger commercial vehicles. CNG, meanwhile, emerges as a competitive option across passenger cars, taxis, buses and light commercial vehicles (LCVs), supported by established infrastructure, relatively low life-cycle costs, faster refuelling and operational practicality.

The report also identifies LNG as a relevant alternative for long-haul freight, where payload capacity, driving range and refuelling time remain important considerations.

CNG, CBG vital for energy security

Speaking to ETV Bharat, AK Tiwari, member of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), said domestic gas availability remains limited, necessitating the import of LNG for blending with domestically produced gas. This, he said, contributes to regional variations in CNG prices and makes uniform pricing or taxation difficult.

"At present, given the ongoing gas supply situation, availability is more important than price," Tiwari said, adding that the government is working on pricing, levies and other related issues. He said the benefits of stabilising these factors should eventually be passed on to consumers. Tiwari emphasised that expanding domestic compressed biogas (CBG) production and blending would be important for managing prices and strengthening self-reliance in the gas sector.

Study findings at a glance (ETV Bharat)

He said the target of establishing 5,000 CBG plants was achievable, given India's adequate feedstock availability, although collection, aggregation and incentives for those involved in the supply chain remained key challenges.

According to Tiwari, operating the plants at around 50 per cent capacity could potentially generate 30–40 million units of CNG-equivalent gas, although the estimate would depend on plant yields.

On infrastructure, he said authorised city gas distribution (CGD) companies were responsible for connecting CBG plants to nearby networks. The government is examining incentives for pipeline development and alternative models to facilitate distribution, including the possibility of feeding surplus gas into the main pipeline network.

He also said regulatory reforms, eased permissions and reduced infrastructure-related charges were being pursued to accelerate the expansion of the city gas network.