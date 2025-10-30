Eyeing Tenth Win In Assembly Polls, Can Harinarayan Singh Break Bihar's Election Record?
Staying among the people has been Harinarayan Singh's electoral strategy for successive victories. He has now set his eyes on tenth win in Assembly elections.
October 30, 2025
By Avinash Kumar
Patna: There are only a few MLAs in the country who have set a record by winning more than 10 assembly elections. While three leaders in Bihar have tasted victory as many as nine times, no MLA has yet reached this milestone of 10.
Among those who had won the polls nine times, Sadanand Singh and Ramai Ram have passed away. Harinarayan Singh is the other surviving nine-time winner, who is contesting the elections this year. If he wins, he will set a record for winning the Bihar assembly elections 10 times.
A record could be set in Bihar when the results of this election process are announced – the record for winning the most assembly elections in Bihar. However, there are several leaders in the country who have achieved this double-digit feat or even more.
M. Karunanidhi (Tamil Nadu) of DMK had won the assembly elections 13 times. He became an MLA for the first time in 1957 and remained an MLA for 61 years until his death in 2018.
KM Mani, a veteran Congress leader from Kerala, holds the record for the longest-serving member of the state Legislative Assembly with a total 13 consecutive wins.
Jyoti Basu, India's longest-serving Communist Chief Minister of West Bengal had won Assembly polls for a record 11 times.
Ganpatrao Deshmukh of Maharashtra won the assembly elections 11 times and served as an MLA for 54 years. His political career, which began in 1962, ended with his retirement at the age of 93. He passed away on July 30, 2021.
Oommen Chandy, former Kerala Chief Minister and Indian National Congress veteran, had won 11 consecutive assembly polls. His first victory was in 1970.
Haridev Joshi, former Rajasthan chief minister, won the assembly elections 10 times consecutively.
Coming back to Bihar elections, of the 243 assembly seats, the Harnaut seat in Nalanda district is the only one where Harinarayan Singh has the opportunity to touch the record if he wins this time. Harnaut segment is the home district of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In 2020, Harinarayan wanted to field his son in the elections, but Nitish Kumar did not agree. This time too, there was talk of his ticket being denied but due to his popularity, the JDU gave him another opportunity.
"Staying among the people is the secret to success," says Harinarayan Singh. He goes on to add, "Listening to people's grievances and their problems is the reason for my popularity. I stand by them in their joys and sorrows. That is why the public stands with me during the elections and makes me victorious. This time too, I have the trust of the people and Nitish Kumar. I will set a record by winning for the 10th time," says a confident Harinarayan Singh.
Political analysts say popularity of leaders stems from their field work. A direct connection with the electorate, development initiatives are the benchmark that make leaders popular. "Leaders like Sadanand Singh even won as an independent when the party denied him a ticket, because of his hard work and good will. The parties who deny tickets to deserving candidates commit a mistake and it might prove to be suicidal," says Praveen Baghi, political expert.
"Harinarayan Singh is always among the people, works for them and has Nitish's trust. So, he has a bright chance to win for a record 10 times this elections," says Bagchi.
"Leaders who live up to the expectations of the people are not affected by anti-incumbency. Leaders like Nandkishore Yadav, Prem Kumar, Vijendra Yadav, and Shravan Kumar have been on a winning streak for this reason," says expert Praveen Kumar.
"Only those leaders who do not stay in the area or do not work for development of their constituency resort to manipulating caste equations," Praveen adds.
