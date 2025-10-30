ETV Bharat / bharat

Eyeing Tenth Win In Assembly Polls, Can Harinarayan Singh Break Bihar's Election Record?

By Avinash Kumar

Patna: There are only a few MLAs in the country who have set a record by winning more than 10 assembly elections. While three leaders in Bihar have tasted victory as many as nine times, no MLA has yet reached this milestone of 10.

Among those who had won the polls nine times, Sadanand Singh and Ramai Ram have passed away. Harinarayan Singh is the other surviving nine-time winner, who is contesting the elections this year. If he wins, he will set a record for winning the Bihar assembly elections 10 times.

A record could be set in Bihar when the results of this election process are announced – the record for winning the most assembly elections in Bihar. However, there are several leaders in the country who have achieved this double-digit feat or even more.

M. Karunanidhi (Tamil Nadu) of DMK had won the assembly elections 13 times. He became an MLA for the first time in 1957 and remained an MLA for 61 years until his death in 2018.

KM Mani, a veteran Congress leader from Kerala, holds the record for the longest-serving member of the state Legislative Assembly with a total 13 consecutive wins.

Jyoti Basu, India's longest-serving Communist Chief Minister of West Bengal had won Assembly polls for a record 11 times.

Ganpatrao Deshmukh of Maharashtra won the assembly elections 11 times and served as an MLA for 54 years. His political career, which began in 1962, ended with his retirement at the age of 93. He passed away on July 30, 2021.