Ten-Year-Old Shravan Singh Receives 'Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar' For Service To Soliders
Shravan has been travelling to the forward posts daily and delivering essential supplies like water, milk, lassi, tea and ice to the troops.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 2:12 PM IST
Ferozepur: Ten-year-old Shravan Singh from the border village of Chak Taran Wali in Punjab's Ferozepur district was conferred with 'Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar 2026' by the President Draupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday. Shravan Singh was recognised for his courage, presence of mind and selfless service during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.
Amidst very tense conditions on the Indo-Pak border, Shravan Singh provided crucial assistance to the deployed troops.
Shravan continues to help the soldiers on the borders. He has been travelling to the forward posts daily and delivering essential supplies like water, milk, lassi, tea and ice to the troops.
Despite the constant threat of attack, his steadfast determination acted as a vital lifeline, providing essentials for the soldiers deployed for long.
Earlier, the Indian Army had also honoured him and has now decided to bear the entire cost of his education. Shravan has been admitted to a private school and all the school supplies like bag, books, uniform, lunch box, colouring box and water bottle have been provided by the Army.
Shravan's father, Sona Singh, said it was a very proud moment for him when Army officials called to announce that the Army would take full responsibility for his son's education. He shared that Shravan has diabetes, which the Army is also treating, and they have committed to helping him join the service when he grows up.
Also Read
Three-Year-Old Indian Prodigy Becomes Youngest Chess Player In The World To Achieve FIDE Ranking