Ten-Year-Old Shravan Singh Receives 'Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar' For Service To Soliders

Ferozepur: Ten-year-old Shravan Singh from the border village of Chak Taran Wali in Punjab's Ferozepur district was conferred with 'Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar 2026' by the President Draupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday. Shravan Singh was recognised for his courage, presence of mind and selfless service during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

Amidst very tense conditions on the Indo-Pak border, Shravan Singh provided crucial assistance to the deployed troops.

Shravan Singh (ETV Bharat)

Shravan continues to help the soldiers on the borders. He has been travelling to the forward posts daily and delivering essential supplies like water, milk, lassi, tea and ice to the troops.