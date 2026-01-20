ETV Bharat / bharat

Temple, Gurdwara Visits To Meeting Party Leaders And Workers: New BJP President Nitin Nabin's First Day In Office

Newly elected BJP President Nitin Nabin assumes charge in presence of PM Modi and top leaders at party headquartesrs in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: From temple and Gurdwara visits to officially assuming charge as the new BJP President in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders at the party headquarters here and to meeting leaders and workers from different states, it was a busy Tuesday for Nitin Nabin, the new saffron party chief.

After being announced as the unopposed candidate for the top post by the party to replace outgoing President JP Nadda, Nabin, a five-time MLA from Bihar was officially anointed to the post.

Newly elected BJP President Nitin Nabin assumes charge in presence of PM Modi and top leaders at party headquartesrs in New Delhi (PTI)

Ahead of assuming charge, Nabin rushed to the Jhandewalan Mandir here where he offered prayers at around 8 AM. He then headed straight to the Balmiki Mandir where he paid obeisance at 8.30AM. Later, Nabin visited the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara at 9:15 AM followed by a visit to the Hanuman Mandir at 9:45 AM.

Around 11AM, he reached the BJP headquarters in the national capital where he joined PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, outgoing BJP President and Health Minister JP Nadda besides union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.