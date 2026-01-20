Temple, Gurdwara Visits To Meeting Party Leaders And Workers: New BJP President Nitin Nabin's First Day In Office
Nitin Nabin, who took over as the new BJP chief from JP Nadda, hailed PM Modi's leadership while commending his predeccesors for their work.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
New Delhi: From temple and Gurdwara visits to officially assuming charge as the new BJP President in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders at the party headquarters here and to meeting leaders and workers from different states, it was a busy Tuesday for Nitin Nabin, the new saffron party chief.
After being announced as the unopposed candidate for the top post by the party to replace outgoing President JP Nadda, Nabin, a five-time MLA from Bihar was officially anointed to the post.
Ahead of assuming charge, Nabin rushed to the Jhandewalan Mandir here where he offered prayers at around 8 AM. He then headed straight to the Balmiki Mandir where he paid obeisance at 8.30AM. Later, Nabin visited the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara at 9:15 AM followed by a visit to the Hanuman Mandir at 9:45 AM.
Around 11AM, he reached the BJP headquarters in the national capital where he joined PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, outgoing BJP President and Health Minister JP Nadda besides union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.
लाइव: नवनिर्वाचित भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @NitinNabin का भारतीय जनता पार्टी संगठन पर्व पर संबोधन। https://t.co/3DbVlrM6Sy— BJP (@BJP4India) January 20, 2026
After addressing the party leaders and workers, Nabin officially assumed the charge as the new BJP President. Nabin also held a meeting with party leaders and workers, who had come to attend his joining from different states.
During his address on the occasion, Nabin thanked the party top brass and party leaders and workers for their faith in his leadership while calling for strengthening the party organisation at each level.
The new BJP President hailed PM Modi's leadership during the last decade or so while also lavishing praise on his predecessors JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh for strengthening the party and connection with ground level workers.
“In the Bharatiya Janata Party, the organization is not merely a system, but a sacred tradition. Today, my election as the National President of @BJP4India is an honor bestowed upon the extraordinary journey of an ordinary worker and a firm resolve for service,” he said in a post later.
Nabin called for party workers to strive at each level to ensure the BJP's victory in upcoming state elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal.