ETV Bharat / bharat

Temple Entry: TN Dalits Families Enter Karur Mariamman, Sellandiamman Temples As Govt Ends Decades Of Discrimination Through Talks

Dalit residents of Punjai Kadambankurischi, worshipping at the temple after being denied for generations ( ETV Bharat )

Karur: Dalit residents of Punjai Kadambankurichi entered and worshipped main deities of Arulmigu Sri Mariamman and Arulmigu Sellandiamman temples after several decades of discrimination by caste-Hindus culminating with the intervention of the district administration, here on Tuesday.

The issue of disallowing Dalits from worshipping at these temples came to light on May 19, while celebrating festivals.

Though the upper caste families in the village which has over 1000 families honour Dalits for their role in carrying out the rituals involving burial of a sacrificed ox, the latter were not allowed to enter the temple to worship the deities.

A group of Dalits who were prevented from entering the temples which are believed to have been built about 150 years ago submitted their complaints to District Collector, the District Superintendent of Police district and the state government, seeking redressal to the long-standing dispute.

The district administration led by Manmamangalam Tahsildar Kumaresan conducted proceedings with the members - including Murugesan and Kuppuswamy the key members - of the temple management committee and a series of peace talks involving both the communities.

After weeks of discussion, the existing temple administration was removed on June 20. Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department were appointed to oversee temple affairs.

On the day of the worship, more than 100 police personnel were deployed to ensure peace and security.

Dalit devotees carried traditional Maavilakku (made of rice flour and jaggery) offerings into the temples and performed prayers inside the premises for the first time in generations.