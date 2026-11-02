ETV Bharat / bharat

Temperamental Behaviour Not A Crime: SC Quashes Dowry Death Case Against Husband

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday quashed a dowry death case against a man whose wife died by suicide in Canada, observing that ordinary marital discord and temperamental behaviour cannot be equated with criminal intimidation or cruelty to fasten criminal liability.

The apex court held that allegations of the husband calling his wife "stupid" and "useless", without any supporting evidence of harassment or coercion, were insufficient to sustain charges of dowry death or abetment of suicide and amounted to an abuse of the process of law.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Manmohan said the allegation that the appellant used to call the deceased "stupid" and "useless," even if accepted prima facie, cannot to any extent qualify as an offence of cruelty or criminal intimidation.

The bench said at best, it reflects on the temperament of the husband, but it cannot be given a criminal colour so grave as to become the reason for the suicide of his wife.

Similarly, the allegation that the appellant was short-tempered and used to scold the deceased over trifle issues is also not sustainable as respondent No.2 has failed to put forth any material evidence on record to satisfy this court of the merits of the said allegations, the bench added.

"A temperamental issue of a spouse cannot be equated with the offence of criminal intimidation or grievous hurt so as to make him criminally liable for the suicide of his wife as the same tantamount to abuse of process of law, particularly when material in support of the same is conspicuous by its absence," it observed.

"We understand the plight and pain of the family members of the deceased who have gone through the tragedy of losing their daughter, but the husband and the in-laws, cannot be made to bear the brunt of the same without first demonstrating any act or omission on their part that coerced the deceased to such an extent that committing suicide was the only way out," added the bench.

The bench said there was no nexus established between the allegations levelled against the appellant and his family and the death of the deceased.

The bench said to attract the rigours of Sections 323 and 504 of the IPC, the prosecution must lay cogent facts and circumstances, backed by material on record, to show that the accused committed acts or omissions that threatened the victim with injury to her person, reputation or property or to the person or reputation of anyone in whom she was interested.

"Merely stating that the accused indulged in verbal and physical cruelty is insufficient by itself to raise a prima facie presumption that such acts and omissions could be the basis to set the criminal machinery in motion," it said.