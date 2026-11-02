Temperamental Behaviour Not A Crime: SC Quashes Dowry Death Case Against Husband
The bench said there was no nexus established between the allegations levelled against the appellant and his family and the death of the deceased.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 2, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday quashed a dowry death case against a man whose wife died by suicide in Canada, observing that ordinary marital discord and temperamental behaviour cannot be equated with criminal intimidation or cruelty to fasten criminal liability.
The apex court held that allegations of the husband calling his wife "stupid" and "useless", without any supporting evidence of harassment or coercion, were insufficient to sustain charges of dowry death or abetment of suicide and amounted to an abuse of the process of law.
A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Manmohan said the allegation that the appellant used to call the deceased "stupid" and "useless," even if accepted prima facie, cannot to any extent qualify as an offence of cruelty or criminal intimidation.
The bench said at best, it reflects on the temperament of the husband, but it cannot be given a criminal colour so grave as to become the reason for the suicide of his wife.
Similarly, the allegation that the appellant was short-tempered and used to scold the deceased over trifle issues is also not sustainable as respondent No.2 has failed to put forth any material evidence on record to satisfy this court of the merits of the said allegations, the bench added.
"A temperamental issue of a spouse cannot be equated with the offence of criminal intimidation or grievous hurt so as to make him criminally liable for the suicide of his wife as the same tantamount to abuse of process of law, particularly when material in support of the same is conspicuous by its absence," it observed.
"We understand the plight and pain of the family members of the deceased who have gone through the tragedy of losing their daughter, but the husband and the in-laws, cannot be made to bear the brunt of the same without first demonstrating any act or omission on their part that coerced the deceased to such an extent that committing suicide was the only way out," added the bench.
The bench said there was no nexus established between the allegations levelled against the appellant and his family and the death of the deceased.
The bench said to attract the rigours of Sections 323 and 504 of the IPC, the prosecution must lay cogent facts and circumstances, backed by material on record, to show that the accused committed acts or omissions that threatened the victim with injury to her person, reputation or property or to the person or reputation of anyone in whom she was interested.
"Merely stating that the accused indulged in verbal and physical cruelty is insufficient by itself to raise a prima facie presumption that such acts and omissions could be the basis to set the criminal machinery in motion," it said.
The bench said there is no proximate act or omission attributable to the appellant in the instant case that could implicate him or assign him any role under Section 498A of the IPC in the said FIR. Merely stating that the appellant mentally harassed the deceased with respect to a demand of dowry does not fulfil the ingredients of Section 498A of the IPC, especially in the absence of any cogent material or evidence on record in support of such allegations, it added.
"The term ‘cruelty’ cannot be established without specific instances of commission or omission. This Court cannot, therefore, ignore the missing specifics in an FIR, which forms the very premise for invoking the criminal machinery of the State," said the bench.
It added that in cases involving allegations of cruelty and harassment, there would normally be specific offending acts, which the complainant would be required to spell out in specific terms against the perpetrators in order to implicate them in the criminal proceedings sought to be initiated.
"We find that the allegations of cruelty, mental harassment, and voluntarily causing hurt against the appellant herein have been made not with a bona fide intent as they are vague and general in nature," said the bench.
The bench said judges must be extremely careful and cautious when dealing with such complaints and adopt a pragmatic approach by considering the realities of matrimonial disputes.
The man married the woman on January 3, 2021, and they subsequently moved to Toronto in February 2022. On June 11, 2023, the woman died after jumping from the 22nd floor of the residential apartment where she lived with her husband.
A handwritten suicide note was recovered from their shared apartment. In it, the woman said she felt she had failed in life because she had been unable to find a job for more than a year.
Her father lodged an FIR at Satara police station in Aurangabad on June 30, 2023, under Sections 304B (dowry death), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 504 (intentional insult), read with Section 34 of the IPC, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.
The bench delivered the judgment on an appeal against a January 2025, order passed by the Bombay High Court, Aurangabad Bench refusing to quash the proceedings qua the appellant arising out of FIR registered in 2023.
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