Telugu Students Shine In JEE: Two From Andhra Pradesh, One From Telangana Get 100 percentile
Among the three, Pasala Mohit secured 100 percentile scoring 300 out of 300. All of them attributed their success to persistent and disciplined study schedule.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Amaravati, Hyderabad: In a year when over 13 lakh candidates aspired to make it through India’s most prestigious engineering institutes, three young minds from the Telugu states scripted a story of success with a persistent and disciplined approach.
In the first phase results of Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main) 2026, 12 students from across the nation clinched a perfect 100 percentile. Among them, three belonged to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a remarkable feat in one of the country’s toughest competitive examinations.
The brightest among them was Pasala Mohit from Jammalamadugu in YSR Kadapa district, who achieved 300/300 score, a tough one to achieve.
A student of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions campus in Vijayawada, Mohit’s performance is expected to figure among the top students in All India Ranks after the second phase results are finalised.
Speaking about his preparation, Mohit stressed that conceptual clarity matters more than endless problem-solving drills. “If the concept is not clear, unnecessary doubts assail and a lot of time gets wasted. I focused on understanding the fundamentals. Once you finish a question, do not stick to it mentally or revisit it. Moving forward with complete concentration is the better way out,” he states.
His way of cracking the exam was to attempt Mathematics first. "One should ideally complete maths first and prepare to a level where answers become instinctive upon reading the question.
Mock tests played a major role in his preparation schedule. “After every mock test, I made sure to note my mistakes so that I never repeated them. By the time the final exam came, I was fully prepared,” he informs.
Though both his parents - Dr. Sabita and Dr. P. Kiran Kumar - are medical professionals in Jammalamadugu and Proddatur respectively, they never imposed their choices on him, rather supported his inclination toward mathematics and engineering.
Mohit wants to pursue B.Tech from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) and later complete his M.Tech from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
But this is not where the Telugu success story stops.
Deva Srived from Dr. Ambedkar Konaseema district emerged as the All India topper in the SC category with an extraordinary 99.999 percentile. A student of Tirumala College, Rajahmundry and son of government teachers, Srived aspires to join the civil services and become an IAS officer.
In yet another bright example, M. Vivaan Sarath from Hyderabad, also a topper, asserted his commitment to studying in India despite having the financial ability to pursue education abroad. “I will study in a prestigious IIT and serve the country.”
His family, originally from Maharashtra, is settled in Hyderabad for over 25 years.
From Tirupati, Narendra Babu Gari Mahit credited his success in securing 100 percentile to 15 hours of disciplined study every day and a consistent encouragement from the parents. His father, a teacher, even relocated the family from Anantapur to Tirupati to facilitate better preparation. He dreams to see Mohit get a seat at IIT Bombay.
The first phase of JEE Main-2026 Paper-1 was conducted between January 21 and 28 for admissions into B.Tech programmes at premier institutions like the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs).
Out of 13.55 lakh applicants, 13.04 lakh candidates appeared, of which, an estimated 1.60 lakh aspirants were from the Telugu states alone.
The National Testing Agency released the final answer key around 10 am on Monday and declared the results by 6.30 pm leading to celebrations across coaching centres and homes.
The second phase of JEE Main will be held between April 2 and 9. Best scores from both phases will culminate in All India Ranks and category-wise cut-offs. Around 2.5 lakh candidates will qualify to appear for Joint Entrance Examination - Advanced (JEE Advanced) scheduled for May 17 which decides entry to the IITs.
In an exam where even a single error can cost hundreds of ranks, not only the Telugu toppers but most 100 percentilers proved that perfection is not achieved by fluke but has to be engineered.
