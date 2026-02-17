ETV Bharat / bharat

Telugu Students Shine In JEE: Two From Andhra Pradesh, One From Telangana Get 100 percentile

Amaravati, Hyderabad: In a year when over 13 lakh candidates aspired to make it through India’s most prestigious engineering institutes, three young minds from the Telugu states scripted a story of success with a persistent and disciplined approach.

In the first phase results of Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main) 2026, 12 students from across the nation clinched a perfect 100 percentile. Among them, three belonged to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a remarkable feat in one of the country’s toughest competitive examinations.

The brightest among them was Pasala Mohit from Jammalamadugu in YSR Kadapa district, who achieved 300/300 score, a tough one to achieve.

A student of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions campus in Vijayawada, Mohit’s performance is expected to figure among the top students in All India Ranks after the second phase results are finalised.

Speaking about his preparation, Mohit stressed that conceptual clarity matters more than endless problem-solving drills. “If the concept is not clear, unnecessary doubts assail and a lot of time gets wasted. I focused on understanding the fundamentals. Once you finish a question, do not stick to it mentally or revisit it. Moving forward with complete concentration is the better way out,” he states.

His way of cracking the exam was to attempt Mathematics first. "One should ideally complete maths first and prepare to a level where answers become instinctive upon reading the question.

Mock tests played a major role in his preparation schedule. “After every mock test, I made sure to note my mistakes so that I never repeated them. By the time the final exam came, I was fully prepared,” he informs.

Though both his parents - Dr. Sabita and Dr. P. Kiran Kumar - are medical professionals in Jammalamadugu and Proddatur respectively, they never imposed their choices on him, rather supported his inclination toward mathematics and engineering.

Mohit wants to pursue B.Tech from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) and later complete his M.Tech from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

But this is not where the Telugu success story stops.