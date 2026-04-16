ETV Bharat / bharat

2026 TIME-100 List: Telugu-Origin Cardiologist Kiran Musunuru Among World's Most Influential People

Amaravati: Renowned Indian-origin cardiologist Kiran Musunuru has been named in TIME's prestigious 100 Most Influential People list for 2026, bringing global recognition to his innovative work in heart disease research. The annual list, released on Wednesday, features leaders, innovators, artists and cultural icons from around the world.

Musunuru, born in New York in 1976 to a Telugu family originally from Andhra Pradesh, was recognised for his groundbreaking contributions to cardiovascular science, particularly his pioneering use of advanced gene‑editing technologies to prevent heart disease. Through his research, he has explored how genome editing can target genes involved in lipid metabolism, potentially leading to a 'vaccine‑like' preventative approach against heart attacks - a breakthrough with far‑reaching implications for global health.

Musunuru is among several Indian and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) figures who featured on this year’s TIME 100 list, reflecting the growing global footprint of Indian talent across sectors:

Sundar Pichai , CEO of Google, recognised for his leadership in steering the tech giant toward expanding artificial intelligence and innovation.

, CEO of Google, recognised for his leadership in steering the tech giant toward expanding artificial intelligence and innovation. Vikas Khanna , the Michelin‑starred chef and humanitarian, honoured for using food as a medium to connect cultures and foster empathy.

, the Michelin‑starred chef and humanitarian, honoured for using food as a medium to connect cultures and foster empathy. Ranbir Kapoor , Bollywood star featured for his global cultural impact and storytelling that resonates beyond Indian cinema.

, Bollywood star featured for his global cultural impact and storytelling that resonates beyond Indian cinema. Neal Mohan , CEO of YouTube, noted for leading the platform’s expansion and influence in digital media.

, CEO of YouTube, noted for leading the platform’s expansion and influence in digital media. Zohran Mamdani, New York City Mayor whose rise represents the influence of Indian‑American leaders in global civic governance.

The list spans technology, culture, science, politics and global leadership, signalling a broad and diverse representation of impact. In addition to Indians and Indian‑origin honourees, global figures such as US political leaders President Donald Trump, Marco Rubio who doubles as the US Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, heads of state President Xi Jinping of China, innovators and cultural icons also made the cut.