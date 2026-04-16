2026 TIME-100 List: Telugu-Origin Cardiologist Kiran Musunuru Among World's Most Influential People
The 2026 TIME's 100 Influential People list features Google CEO Pichai, chef Vikas Khanna, actor Ranbir, YT CEO Neal, New York Mayor Mamdani among others.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Amaravati: Renowned Indian-origin cardiologist Kiran Musunuru has been named in TIME's prestigious 100 Most Influential People list for 2026, bringing global recognition to his innovative work in heart disease research. The annual list, released on Wednesday, features leaders, innovators, artists and cultural icons from around the world.
Musunuru, born in New York in 1976 to a Telugu family originally from Andhra Pradesh, was recognised for his groundbreaking contributions to cardiovascular science, particularly his pioneering use of advanced gene‑editing technologies to prevent heart disease. Through his research, he has explored how genome editing can target genes involved in lipid metabolism, potentially leading to a 'vaccine‑like' preventative approach against heart attacks - a breakthrough with far‑reaching implications for global health.
Musunuru is among several Indian and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) figures who featured on this year’s TIME 100 list, reflecting the growing global footprint of Indian talent across sectors:
- Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, recognised for his leadership in steering the tech giant toward expanding artificial intelligence and innovation.
- Vikas Khanna, the Michelin‑starred chef and humanitarian, honoured for using food as a medium to connect cultures and foster empathy.
- Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood star featured for his global cultural impact and storytelling that resonates beyond Indian cinema.
- Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, noted for leading the platform’s expansion and influence in digital media.
- Zohran Mamdani, New York City Mayor whose rise represents the influence of Indian‑American leaders in global civic governance.
The list spans technology, culture, science, politics and global leadership, signalling a broad and diverse representation of impact. In addition to Indians and Indian‑origin honourees, global figures such as US political leaders President Donald Trump, Marco Rubio who doubles as the US Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, heads of state President Xi Jinping of China, innovators and cultural icons also made the cut.
Musunuru's Pathbreaking Work
Joining the ranks of global luminaries, Musunuru’s inclusion celebrates his pioneering work in applying advanced gene-editing techniques to prevent and treat heart disease. His remarkable contribution, which involves creating a potential 'vaccine-like' approach to heart attack prevention, positions him as a key figure in the field of cardiovascular science.
Kiran Musunuru's inclusion marks a major milestone in recognising the impact of genetic research on cardiovascular health. Building on his father’s legacy - his father, Koteswara Rao Musunuru, migrated from Andhra Pradesh in 1976 and established a career in cardiology - the younger Musunuru has focused on translating cutting‑edge science into real‑world solutions. His work targets the genetic basis of heart disease, aiming to intercept heart attacks before they occur.
TIME 100 is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious compilations of influential individuals worldwide. Being included on the list not only highlights personal achievement but also underscores the broader influence of Indian thought leadership and innovation on the global stage.
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