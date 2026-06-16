ETV Bharat / bharat

Telegram Restricted In India For NEET Re-examination Following NTA Recommendations

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has restricted access to the Telegram app in India until June 22, 2026, after recommendations from the National Testing Agency ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21.

Additionally, Telegram is required to disable its message-editing feature for existing messages until June 30.

The NTA, in a press release issued on Tuesday, said the measures have been taken "in the interest of public order, in response to the organised use of the platform by cheating rackets to defraud candidates appearing for the re-examination."

According to the NTA statement, the MeitY has issued a direction under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricting access to Telegram in India till June 22. The restriction covers the examination day and its immediate aftermath.

On Telegram disabling its message-editing feature until June 30, the NTA said the feature has been misused in the past to create fabricated "paper leak" evidence by editing older messages and inserting examination papers after the tests had already been conducted, while retaining the original timestamp.

It expressed gratitude to MeitY for what it described as a timely intervention aimed at ensuring a fair and secure examination process. The agency further highlighted the role of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, which has coordinated efforts against Telegram-based fraud and misinformation targeting NEET candidates.

The NTA has said that state police forces and its own monitoring mechanisms, I4C, reportedly facilitated the removal of numerous Telegram channels, groups and automated bots that openly advertised fraudulent examination-related services.

According to the NTA, this action was supported by MeitY and formed part of a broader inter-agency effort involving central and state authorities. The agency described the intelligence-sharing and enforcement measures undertaken by I4C and other agencies as critical in limiting the impact of examination-related fraud.

The NTA said the latest restrictions were imposed only after other measures, including channel-specific takedowns and enforcement actions, were found insufficient to address the scale of the problem. Officials described the move as a calibrated and temporary response designed to impose the minimum restrictions necessary during a sensitive examination period.