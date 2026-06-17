ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ban Not A Solution, Leaks Moved To Other Apps': Telegram CEO Slams Temprory Ban For NEET Re-Exam

New Delhi: Telegram messaging app CEO and co-founder Pavel Durov on Tuesday slammed the government's temporary ban on the app, saying it is unlikely to curb paper leaks, as offenders might use other platforms.

Google has removed the messaging app from its Play Store following an official order to delist the Telegram app from its app stores till June 22 to curb paper leaks during the upcoming re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on June 21. While the Google Play Store has removed the app, Apple is likely to follow suit to comply with the order.

In a social media post, Durov said the decision to ban Telegram for a week punishes over 150 million users of the app in India and not the insiders who leaked the exam materials.

"India’s IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps," Durov said on X.

The nationwide NEET-UG examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions into undergraduate medical institutes. The agency cancelled the previous exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak.

Android phone users, while trying to download the Telegram app from the Google Play Store, see the message "this app is not available". Those who have already downloaded the app may face restrictions while using it.