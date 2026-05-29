ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana’s Kazipet Unit To Manufacture 200 Intercity Trains In Five Years: Railway Minister

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the Kazipet Rail Manufacturing Unit in Telangana is set to build 200 modern intercity trains in the next five years to connect nearby towns and cities across India with high-frequency shuttle-style services in the next five years.

The announcement came after he reviewed the progress of the construction work of this railway unit with senior officials, along with Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu in Delhi on Thursday.

“Different rolling stock will be manufactured here as per the needs of the Railways to meet the short-distance needs. The intercity trains to be manufactured by this unit will be supplied to different parts of the country. These will travel up to 300 km and make stops as per the needs of the passengers,” Vaishnaw said.