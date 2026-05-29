Telangana’s Kazipet Unit To Manufacture 200 Intercity Trains In Five Years: Railway Minister
The new trains will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to make intercity travel comfortable, fast and affordable.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the Kazipet Rail Manufacturing Unit in Telangana is set to build 200 modern intercity trains in the next five years to connect nearby towns and cities across India with high-frequency shuttle-style services in the next five years.
The announcement came after he reviewed the progress of the construction work of this railway unit with senior officials, along with Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu in Delhi on Thursday.
“Different rolling stock will be manufactured here as per the needs of the Railways to meet the short-distance needs. The intercity trains to be manufactured by this unit will be supplied to different parts of the country. These will travel up to 300 km and make stops as per the needs of the passengers,” Vaishnaw said.
He said that the services would enable students, employees and the general public to travel easily from nearby areas to towns and cities for education, employment, medical and other needs. “The services will be at affordable prices and will run like shuttle services connecting cities across the country. After these 20 coaches become available, a large amount of traffic currently going by road will be diverted to Railways,” the union minister added.
The inter-city trains will be equipped with automatic door closing, good ventilation, lighting, security, and two toilets available in each coach. The coaches will be shockproof and are being designed to run at a speed of 130 km per hour.
Additionally, the trains will have regenerative braking, which means that when the loco pilot applies the brakes, electricity is generated and it is connected to the grid, thereby significantly reducing carbon emissions. “These intercity trains that the Railways are going to introduce on a large scale will further increase the clean and hygienic transport capacity across the country,” Vaishnaw explained.
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