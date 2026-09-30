Four From Telangana Forced Into Russian Army; Families Make Desperate Appeal To 'Bring Them Back Safely'
Four men from Telangana, who travelled to Russia for employment, have ended up being recruited into Russian military, allegedly enduring harsh miserable conditions in forests.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Nizamabad: Families of four persons from Telangana's undivided Nizamabad district have appealed to the state government for their immediately rescue and repatriation, alleging that they were taken to Russia with assurance of civilian jobs but later forced into military service. The families are now apprehensive that they might be forced to join the forces in the Russia-Ukraine war zone.
Mohammed Afzal Khan, Bhukya Ravinder, Sirshu Ashok and Megavath Prakash, all from Nizamabad, were promised regular jobs like gardening, mechanical work and manual labour. However, they allegedly ended up at Russian military facilities and were forced to undergo military training.
According to their families, the four had recently narrated the harrowing conditions over phone, and revealed they have been deployed in forest areas, forced to trek 15-20 kilometers daily carrying equipment and weapons as heavy as 40 kilograms and undergoing training in the use of firearms and explosives. They also fear that the four could eventually be sent to areas where the Russia-Ukraine war is in full swing.
The stranded men stated that they do not even know their exact location and are living in constant fear for their lives. They alleged that there are no basic amenities in the forest areas where they are stationed.
Following this, the families on Tuesday approached the CM Praja Vani public grievance programme in Hyderabad and submitted a representation to Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, the official in charge of the programme, urging to bring all of them back safely.
Detailing the hardships their relatives are facing in Russia, the families briefed Vijayalakshmi how agents had taken them to Russia under the pretext of other jobs but instead forced them to join the military service.
Responding to the issue, Vijayalakshmi assured the families that diplomatic measures would be initiated to bring the men back as early as possible.
Family members said agents collected large sums of money from the four after promising them employment in Russia.
Sirshu Ashok, from Sirikonda mandal, was allegedly promised gardening work. His family said that after reaching Russia, he was instead enlisted in the Army. Ashok told his family that he does not know his exact location and is being trained to fire guns and throw bombs.
Eight months ago, Sirshu Ashok, a resident of Vaddera Colony in Sirikonda Mandal, had contacted an agent for employment in Russia. The agent had assured him he would be engaged in gardening work. However, after taking Ashok to Russia, the agent forcibly enlisted him in the Army, his family said.
Ashok told his family that he does not know his current location and is performing duties as a soldier in the forest, and is being trained to fire guns and throw bombs.
When contacted, his wife, Saritha, was moved to tears, explaining that they are unable to cope with the burden of paying interest on their debts.
Similarly, Mohammed Afzal Khan from Tadkol village in Banswada mandal allegedly paid Rs three lakh to an agent from Dubbak after being assured of a mechanic job in Russia. After being taken to Russia in February this year, he worked for five months and received Rs 1.80 lakh in wages. However, he was informed by the organisers that the work has ended.
After this, another agent present there allegedly took Rs 1.80 lakh from him, claiming that there was a gardening job in the Army. Instead, he too was enlisted in the Army. Afzal's family said he later broke down while speaking to them over phone and complained about being forced into the Army and taken towards the border. He further alleged that he was not fed properly, and denied medication despite suffering from illness.
The story of Bhukya Ravinder from Nallagutta Thanda in Jakranpally mandal is no different. Six months back, he was allegedly taken to Russia for manual labour work after he approached an agent from Domakonda in Kamareddy district. Once there, his family said, another person forcibly enlisted him in the Russian Army.
Ravinder's wife, Anusha, lamented, "We had borrowed Rs three lakh to send him to Russia, but he is now enduring a miserable life after joining the Army."
The family of Megavath Prakash has also expressed fear and sought his safe repatriation.
Their concerns have grown further, especially after a resident of Jagtial died in the conflict in Russia a month ago. Officials estimate that approximately 1500 people from Telangana are currently serving in the Russian Army.
Sources said some workers have returned to Telangana after facing pressure to join the military service.
Earlier this year, an agent sent 20 individuals from Dilawarpur Mandal of Nirmal district to Russia on three-month tourist visas. After the three-month period expired, the local agent told them they had to either join the Army or pay fine. Left with no other option, they paid Rs five lakh fine and returned home.
In another instance, 30 persons from Jagtial district had also returned under similar circumstances a week earlier.
Recently, family members of those stranded in Russia met Nizamabad Rural MLA Bhupathi Reddy, and appealed for help. He subsequently wrote a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding the matter and urged their early repatriation.
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