ETV Bharat / bharat

Four From Telangana Forced Into Russian Army; Families Make Desperate Appeal To 'Bring Them Back Safely'

Nizamabad: Families of four persons from Telangana's undivided Nizamabad district have appealed to the state government for their immediately rescue and repatriation, alleging that they were taken to Russia with assurance of civilian jobs but later forced into military service. The families are now apprehensive that they might be forced to join the forces in the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

Mohammed Afzal Khan, Bhukya Ravinder, Sirshu Ashok and Megavath Prakash, all from Nizamabad, were promised regular jobs like gardening, mechanical work and manual labour. However, they allegedly ended up at Russian military facilities and were forced to undergo military training.

According to their families, the four had recently narrated the harrowing conditions over phone, and revealed they have been deployed in forest areas, forced to trek 15-20 kilometers daily carrying equipment and weapons as heavy as 40 kilograms and undergoing training in the use of firearms and explosives. They also fear that the four could eventually be sent to areas where the Russia-Ukraine war is in full swing.

The stranded men stated that they do not even know their exact location and are living in constant fear for their lives. They alleged that there are no basic amenities in the forest areas where they are stationed.

Following this, the families on Tuesday approached the CM Praja Vani public grievance programme in Hyderabad and submitted a representation to Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, the official in charge of the programme, urging to bring all of them back safely.

Detailing the hardships their relatives are facing in Russia, the families briefed Vijayalakshmi how agents had taken them to Russia under the pretext of other jobs but instead forced them to join the military service.

Responding to the issue, Vijayalakshmi assured the families that diplomatic measures would be initiated to bring the men back as early as possible.

Family members said agents collected large sums of money from the four after promising them employment in Russia.

Sirshu Ashok, from Sirikonda mandal, was allegedly promised gardening work. His family said that after reaching Russia, he was instead enlisted in the Army. Ashok told his family that he does not know his exact location and is being trained to fire guns and throw bombs.

Eight months ago, Sirshu Ashok, a resident of Vaddera Colony in Sirikonda Mandal, had contacted an agent for employment in Russia. The agent had assured him he would be engaged in gardening work. However, after taking Ashok to Russia, the agent forcibly enlisted him in the Army, his family said.

Ashok told his family that he does not know his current location and is performing duties as a soldier in the forest, and is being trained to fire guns and throw bombs.