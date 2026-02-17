ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Student Found Dead In NIT Kurukshetra Hostel; Probe Underway

Thanesar Police Station in-charge Vinod Kumar said the body has been taken into custody and shifted to the LNJP mortuary for post-mortem examination.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 17, 2026 at 7:48 AM IST

Kurukshetra: A 19-year-old student from Telangana was found dead in his hostel room at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Angod Shiva, a first-semester Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) student.

Shiva, a native of Maheshwaram village in Rangareddy district of Telangana, was residing in a campus hostel. According to police, the deceased was found in his room, which was locked from the inside. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

NIT management said Shiva had attended his class around 10 am earlier in the day. After returning to his hostel room, his two roommates -- both from Haryana -- went out for lunch. When Shiva did not show up at the mess, one of the roommates returned to call him. Despite repeated knocking, there was no response.

The roommate then went around the back of the hostel and looked through a window, where he saw Shiva lying motionless inside. The matter was immediately reported to the institute administration, which alerted the police.

Thanesar Police Station in-charge Vinod Kumar said the body has been taken into custody and shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) mortuary for post-mortem examination. Shiva's family has been informed. Further action will be taken based on the family's statement, he added.

During preliminary questioning, Shiva's friends told police that he frequently spoke on the phone in his mother tongue, which they could not understand, though he conversed with them in Hindi. Police have initiated proceedings under relevant legal provisions and said the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report.

