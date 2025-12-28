ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Months After Sigachi Plant Blast In Telangana, Company CEO Arrested

Hyderabad: Six months after the devastating fire at Sigachi Industries Limited's unit in Telangana's Sangareddy district claimed the lives of 54 workers, the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Raj Sinha, was arrested on Saturday.

Sinha was named as accused no 2 in the case booked over the accident, a senior police official told reporters. Police presented Sinha before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody.

In a disclosure to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, the company informed that Amit Raj Sinha was remanded on Saturday in connection with the ongoing investigation relating to the fire incident.

"The company has taken all necessary measures to ensure the continuity of its operations and day-to-day activities. In the interim, Lija Stephen Chacko, Deputy Group CEO, will oversee the operations of the company," it said.

On June 30, a huge fire broke out following a major explosion in the manufacturing plant of Sigachi Industries, Pashamailaram industrial area unit in Sangareddy district, killing 54 workers and injuring 33 others. While 46 bodies were identified, eight missing people were presumed dead. The plant manufactures Microcrystalline Cellulose powder, which is used in tablets and capsules as a binding agent.