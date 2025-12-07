Telangana Rising Global Summit To Begin On December 8
The Telangana government is all set to unveil its 'Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document' during the Global Summit.
Hyderabad: ‘Bharat Future City’ is all set to host the Telangana Rising Global Summit, organised by the state government on December 8 and 9. Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Kailash Satyarthi, Trump Media and Technology Group Director Eric Swider, and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will be among the speakers at the inaugural ceremony, officials said.
The Global Summit, which showcases the innovative future of the state, will feature a total of 27 special panel discussions during the two-day event. The state government will unveil its 'Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document' during the summit. The vision document outlines a roadmap to achieve a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047.
According to a press release, over 2,500 participants from more than 42 countries have registered for the event. The summit will showcase Telangana's vision for transformative growth, positioning the state as a key investment destination and innovation hub, the release added.
National and international delegates and experts in energy, green mobility, IT-Semiconductors, health, education, tourism, urban infrastructure, agriculture, industries, promotion of women entrepreneurs, gig economy, social welfare and startups will make presentations on growth potential in each sector.
Representatives from the World Health Organisation, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), as well as The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Micron India, Hitachi Energy, Greenko, Apollo Hospitals, IIT Hyderabad, National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Skyroot, Dhruva Space, Amul, Laurus Labs and other companies will also participate in the summit.
Noted sports personalities, including PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Pullela Gopichand, Gagan Narang, and Jwala Gutta, will attend the ‘Olympic Gold Quest’ session. From the film industry, SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Deshmukh, Sukumar, Guneet Monga, and Anupama Chopra will speak in the panel discussion on "Creative Century-Soft Power & Entertainment".
Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state ministers and senior officials of all departments are coordinating with each other to make the arrangements in a befitting manner for the summit and provide great hospitality for the delegates. The Chief Minister was reviewing the arrangements for this summit. The CM was holding a series of meetings with the officials to ensure foolproof arrangements at the summit venue.
The state government will unveil the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document on the second day of the summit on December 9. Comprehensive plans would also be envisioned for the future development of the state in all sectors, investments, technology partnerships, and innovations in the document.
CM Reddy on Wednesday formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Telangana Rising Global Summit. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the CM met PM Modi in the Parliament premises and handed over the invitation for the summit. He also presented a logo of the summit to the PM.
During the meeting, Reddy briefed the PM about the summit, saying the main objective is to attract global investments and bolster the state economy by strengthening each sector.
"Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document has been prepared to analyse the growth goals and future plans of all sectors", the CM said, adding that the vision document, which is being unveiled at the summit, has been prepared in consultation with NITI Aayog and experts in various sectors. The vision document outlines sector-wise growth targets and long-term development strategies.
Appealing to PM Modi for support for the development works which are being undertaken as part of the Telangana Rising Vision, CM Reddy requested the Centre to approve all pending projects. (With Agency Inputs)
