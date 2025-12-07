ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Rising Global Summit To Begin On December 8

Hyderabad: ‘Bharat Future City’ is all set to host the Telangana Rising Global Summit, organised by the state government on December 8 and 9. Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Kailash Satyarthi, Trump Media and Technology Group Director Eric Swider, and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will be among the speakers at the inaugural ceremony, officials said.

The Global Summit, which showcases the innovative future of the state, will feature a total of 27 special panel discussions during the two-day event. The state government will unveil its 'Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document' during the summit. The vision document outlines a roadmap to achieve a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047.

According to a press release, over 2,500 participants from more than 42 countries have registered for the event. The summit will showcase Telangana's vision for transformative growth, positioning the state as a key investment destination and innovation hub, the release added.

National and international delegates and experts in energy, green mobility, IT-Semiconductors, health, education, tourism, urban infrastructure, agriculture, industries, promotion of women entrepreneurs, gig economy, social welfare and startups will make presentations on growth potential in each sector.

Representatives from the World Health Organisation, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), as well as The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Micron India, Hitachi Energy, Greenko, Apollo Hospitals, IIT Hyderabad, National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Skyroot, Dhruva Space, Amul, Laurus Labs and other companies will also participate in the summit.

Noted sports personalities, including PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Pullela Gopichand, Gagan Narang, and Jwala Gutta, will attend the ‘Olympic Gold Quest’ session. From the film industry, SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Deshmukh, Sukumar, Guneet Monga, and Anupama Chopra will speak in the panel discussion on "Creative Century-Soft Power & Entertainment".