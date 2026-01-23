ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Rising At Davos: Dutch Firm To Set-Up Massive, Rs 5,000 Crore AI Data Centre In Future City

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with his team at the World Economic Forum in Davos ( Etv Bharat )

Hyderabad: On the third day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday, the highlight of the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation's meetings was the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with companies, including one for a promised investment of Rs 5,000 crore by UPC Volt to establish a data centre that will create job opportunities for 3,800 young people.

As part of its goal to transform Telangana into a national AI data centre hub, the Chief Minister led a state government delegation — comprising ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and several senior officials — in the meeting with UPC Volt Chief Executive Officer Han De Groot, UPC Renewables APAC co-founder Steven Zwaan, and UPC Renewables India CEO Alok Nigam.

UPC Renewables Group and Volt Data Centres, both from the Netherlands, have formed a joint venture called UPC Volt. According to an agreement with the Telangana government, this company will establish a 100 MW AI data centre in Bharat Future City, Hyderabad.

They will invest Rs 5,000 crore in this project over five years. A dedicated 100 MW renewable energy plant will be set up to power the data centre. The construction phase of this data centre will create over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs. Another 800 jobs will be created after the data centre becomes operational.

Later, CM Reddy said, "Modern digital infrastructure will play a crucial role in transforming Telangana into a US$ 3 trillion economy by 2047. The state government's goal is to achieve development, while also protecting the environment."

Schneider Electric Expansion Plans

Among others, Schneider Electric India presented its plan to expand its units in Shamshabad and Gagillapur with an investment of Rs 623 crore. This expansion will increase the manufacturing capacity of air circuit breakers, contactors, and push buttons related to electrical safety. The company also has 38 skill development centres in the state.

Company CEO Deepak Sharma also met CM Reddy to discuss topics such as changes in the power sector, energy storage projects, grid modernisation, increasing power capacity, industrial parks, and digital power management for urban infrastructure.