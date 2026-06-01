ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Revises Minimum Wages After 14 Years; New Rates For 1.11 Crore Workers Effective From June 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has implemented revised minimum wages for nearly 1.11 crore workers across the state from Monday (June 1), marking the first major overhaul of wage structures in around 14 years.

The Labour Department has issued fresh orders introducing a unified wage model aimed at ensuring more uniform pay across sectors. With the inclusion of 10 new employment sectors under the minimum wage framework, the total number of scheduled employment sectors in the state has now risen to 77.

Under the revised system, the state has been divided into three wage zones based on urbanisation and living costs. Urban agglomerations have been classified as Zone-1, municipalities as Zone-2, and villages, along with other rural areas, as Zone-3.

The government has also categorised workers into four skill groups, including a newly introduced 'high-skilled' category. Under the revised structure, the minimum monthly wage for high-skilled workers in Zone-1 has been fixed at ₹20,000.

The revision follows prolonged demands from trade unions and workers' associations, which had approached the courts in recent years, arguing that Telangana's minimum wages were significantly lower than those in several other states.