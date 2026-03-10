ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Phone Tapping Case: SC Grants Anticipatory Bail To T Prabhakar Rao

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to former Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, an accused in a phone tapping case.

A bench led by Justice B V Nagarathna heard the matter. The apex court had earlier granted Rao interim anticipatory bail, which it made absolute today.

"...We dispose of the appeal by making absolute the interim protection which was granted to the accused,” the bench said. The bench noted that he had been cooperating with the investigation and that the probe was almost complete with a chargesheet likely to be filed in the next few weeks.

The bench made it clear that Rao should not tamper with the evidence or the material on record, nor attempt to influence any of the witnesses. The bench said any breach of the aforesaid conditions may entail cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the appellant.