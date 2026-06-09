Telangana Mountaineer Bhukya Yashwanth Summits Unclimbed 6,037-Metre Peak In Ladakh
The expedition was carried out amid minus 15-degree Celsius night temperatures, strong icy winds, low oxygen levels and difficult terrain.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Srinagar: Battling sub-zero temperatures, thin air and extreme weather in Ladakh’s remote Korzok Range, young Telangana mountaineer Bhukya Yashwanth successfully summited two peaks above 6,000 metres, including an unnamed and previously unclimbed virgin peak, as part of his national mission 'Har Shikhar Par Tiranga' (Tricolour on every peak).
The May-June expedition was initially planned around three peaks above 6,000 — Mountain Kiager Ri (6,100m), Mt. Nomads (6,125m) and an unnamed 6,037-metre peak. However, the expedition soon turned into one of the toughest tests of Yashwanth's mountaineering career.
Soon after reaching the Korzok region, his oxygen saturation level dropped to a critical 66%, causing severe headaches, dizziness, fatigue, weakness and loss of appetite. He was forced to halt the expedition for nearly two days before resuming the climb.
I am delighted to share that I have successfully completed my Ladakh expedition, successfully summiting Mt. Nomad Peak (6,115 m) and an unclimbed unnamed peak (above 6,060 m) in the Korzok Range, Ladakh.— Yashwanth Mountaineer 🇮🇳 (@yashwanth_6) June 7, 2026
At the summit, I proudly carried the Indian National Flag, the Assam Rifles… pic.twitter.com/b3j1aXN0DE
The expedition was carried out amid minus 15-degree Celsius night temperatures, strong icy winds, low oxygen levels and difficult terrain. Continuous movement above 6,000m placed intense strain on both body and mind, making each stage of the ascent a demanding test of endurance.
Faced with worsening weather conditions, 22-year-old Yashwanth decided to abandon his attempt on Mt. Kiager Ri, citing safety concerns. He described the decision as responsible mountaineering judgment in a region where weather and altitude can quickly become dangerous.
Despite the setback, he successfully reached the summits of Mt. Nomads and the unnamed 6,037-metre peak. The ascent of the unnamed peak is being described as the biggest achievement of the expedition.
According to Yashwanth, the mountain has no recorded name and no documented history of a previous ascent, making it a rare climb in one of Ladakh’s most remote mountain ranges.
At both summits, he unfurled the Indian national flag and the Assam Rifles flag as a tribute to the courage and service of Assam Rifles personnel serving in remote border regions.
Yashwanth has also proposed naming the unnamed peak 'Mount Vinod Kumar Chama' in honour of Flying Officer Vinod Kumar Chama. He said the proposal was meant to honour the officer's service to the nation and preserve his legacy for future generations.
Reflecting on the expedition, Yashwanth said it was one of the most demanding experiences of his mountaineering journey.
''I am delighted to share that I have successfully completed my Ladakh expedition, summiting Mt. Nomad Peak and an unclimbed unnamed peak in the Korzok Range,'' he said.
''At the summit, I proudly carried the Indian National Flag, the Assam Rifles Flag and the photograph of Honourable Lt. Governor of New Delhi as a mark of respect and gratitude. Grateful for his blessings and encouragement, which continue to inspire my mountaineering journey," he added.
His achievement was praised by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Telangana DGP C V Anand.
Congratulating Yashwanth in a post on X, Sandhu described the feat as a symbol of "grit, determination and endurance", while C V Anand praised his dedication to a "risky and challenging sport".
Many congratulations to @yashwanth_6 on your remarkable success. It was a pleasure meeting this resilient young mountaineer recently.— Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) June 7, 2026
Conquering such challenging peaks is a testament to grit, determination, and endurance. Deeply touched by your thoughtful gesture at the summit.… https://t.co/rhFq1r2Dle
“Many congratulations to Yashwanth on your remarkable success. It was a pleasure meeting this resilient young mountaineer recently. Conquering such challenging peaks is a testament to grit, determination, and endurance. Deeply touched by your thoughtful gesture at the summit. Wishing you continued success and many more achievements in your future expeditions,” Sandhu wrote.
Also posting on X, Anand, while lauding his achievement, said: "Congratulations Yashwanth for your dedication in this very risky and challenging sport/activity. My support will always be there for you to achieve your dreams and take care and be safe."
Congratulations Yashwanth for your dedication in this very risky and challenging sport/activity. My support will always be there for you to achieve your dreams and take care and be safe 😊 https://t.co/7rZnE0BEeB— CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) June 7, 2026
Hailing from Telangana, Yashwanth has emerged as one of India’s promising young mountaineers. His earlier achievements include summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Elbrus, Mount Kosciuszko, Kang Yatse II and Mount Gorichen, where he became the youngest person to reach the summit.
He has also completed the trek to Everest Base Camp. Yashwanth dedicated the success of the expedition to his sponsors, supporters, well-wishers and family members, saying their encouragement made the achievement possible.
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