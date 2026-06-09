ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Mountaineer Bhukya Yashwanth Summits Unclimbed 6,037-Metre Peak In Ladakh

Srinagar: Battling sub-zero temperatures, thin air and extreme weather in Ladakh’s remote Korzok Range, young Telangana mountaineer Bhukya Yashwanth successfully summited two peaks above 6,000 metres, including an unnamed and previously unclimbed virgin peak, as part of his national mission 'Har Shikhar Par Tiranga' (Tricolour on every peak).

The May-June expedition was initially planned around three peaks above 6,000 — Mountain Kiager Ri (6,100m), Mt. Nomads (6,125m) and an unnamed 6,037-metre peak. However, the expedition soon turned into one of the toughest tests of Yashwanth's mountaineering career.

Soon after reaching the Korzok region, his oxygen saturation level dropped to a critical 66%, causing severe headaches, dizziness, fatigue, weakness and loss of appetite. He was forced to halt the expedition for nearly two days before resuming the climb.

The expedition was carried out amid minus 15-degree Celsius night temperatures, strong icy winds, low oxygen levels and difficult terrain. Continuous movement above 6,000m placed intense strain on both body and mind, making each stage of the ascent a demanding test of endurance.

Faced with worsening weather conditions, 22-year-old Yashwanth decided to abandon his attempt on Mt. Kiager Ri, citing safety concerns. He described the decision as responsible mountaineering judgment in a region where weather and altitude can quickly become dangerous.

Despite the setback, he successfully reached the summits of Mt. Nomads and the unnamed 6,037-metre peak. The ascent of the unnamed peak is being described as the biggest achievement of the expedition.

According to Yashwanth, the mountain has no recorded name and no documented history of a previous ascent, making it a rare climb in one of Ladakh’s most remote mountain ranges.

At both summits, he unfurled the Indian national flag and the Assam Rifles flag as a tribute to the courage and service of Assam Rifles personnel serving in remote border regions.