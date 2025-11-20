ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Minister Azharuddin Oversees Relief Efforts After Tragic Umrah Bus Accident; Last Rites To Be Held On Friday

Telangana Minorities Minister Mohamad Azharuddin consoles a grieving family that lost multiple members in the Umrah pilgrims’ bus accident in Saudi Arabia, at Haj House in Hyderabad ( IANS )

According to Telangana officials, the identification process for the victims’ bodies is currently underway, with DNA testing ensuring proper formalities and respect for the wishes of bereaved families.

In a social media post, the Minister wrote: "Efforts are underway to complete the required formalities, and Insha’Allah, the last rites and funeral will be performed tomorrow (Friday), hopefully at Jannat-ul-Baqi in Madinah Shareef. We would like to thank the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all officials for their cooperation and support."

Hyderabad: Telangana Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin is overseeing the aftermath of the tragic Umrah bus accident in Saudi Arabia, where 45 pilgrims from Telangana lost their lives.

Azharuddin travelled to Saudi Arabia on Monday night, accompanied by the Minority Welfare Secretary Shafiullah and MLA Majid Hussain. The team’s mission is to monitor identification procedures on the ground, liaise with Saudi authorities, and provide urgent assistance to the families of those deceased and injured.

During his visit, the minister held key meetings with Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, the Consul General of India in Jeddah, to review the progress of the identification process and assess support for survivors and families. He also met local Saudi officials to guarantee that the documentation and formalities are completed without delay. Further discussions were held with Dr Suhail Ajaz Khan, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, to plan additional steps for supporting affected pilgrims.

Azharuddin assured that the Telangana government is in continuous contact with Saudi officials, working to ensure that the last rites of the victims are conducted according to local customs and family preferences. Leveraging his personal connections, he is actively working to bypass bureaucratic hurdles and facilitate transportation, coordination with local agencies, and overall logistical support.

The minister personally met Shoaib, a survivor of the bus accident, pledging comprehensive assistance for his recovery and welfare. Stressing the government’s commitment, Azharuddin stated, "Our effort is to ensure that families do not face further hardship during this difficult time."

He reiterated that Telangana authorities remain dedicated to helping every affected pilgrim and to offering all possible support during this period of grief.