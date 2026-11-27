ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana High Court Sentences Cyberabad CP, DCP To Two Weeks' Jail In Contempt Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday sentenced Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Ramesh and Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Koti Reddy to two weeks of simple imprisonment in a contempt of court case over their failure to implement an order directing police protection for 6.15 acres of disputed land at Jeedimetla in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy also imposed a fine of Rs. 2,000 each on the two police officials, directing that they undergo an additional week of simple imprisonment if they fail to pay the fine.

However, the court suspended the execution of the sentence for one week to enable the officials to appeal against the verdict. It directed them to surrender before the High Court Registrar if they failed to obtain a stay order within the stipulated period.

The contempt petition was filed by A. Praveen, who alleged that the police had failed to comply with the High Court's directive to provide protection to the 6.15 acres of land until the dispute was resolved. The order had been issued in view of an existing injunction granted by a civil court.

While delivering the verdict, Justice Bhaskar Reddy observed that the pendency of civil litigation over the property could not be cited as a reason for disregarding the High Court's directions.

The judge said that the police could take appropriate measures if there were law and order concerns, but such concerns could not justify non-compliance with judicial orders.