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Telangana HC Grants One Week Anticipatory Bail To Congress Leader Khera In Assam Case

A case was registered against Pawan Khera in Guwahati on the complaint of the Assam CM's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

File photo of Congress leader Pawan Khera
File photo of Congress leader Pawan Khera (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2026 at 12:08 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday granted one week's anticipatory bail to the Congress leader Pawan Khera in the case registered against him in Assam.

A case was registered against Khera in Guwahati on the complaint of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. Khera has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

The controversy stems from allegations by Khera that Assam CM Sarma's wife holds multiple passports and has undisclosed business interests abroad, including in Dubai and the United States. Khera has maintained that more evidence will be presented, while Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has also demanded a probe, escalating the political confrontation.

This is breaking news. Further details are awaited.

TAGGED:

TELANGANA HIGH COURT
ASSAM FIR CASE
CASE AGAINST PAWAN KHERA
PAWAN KHERA REMARK ON ASSAM CM

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