ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana HC Grants One Week Anticipatory Bail To Congress Leader Khera In Assam Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday granted one week's anticipatory bail to the Congress leader Pawan Khera in the case registered against him in Assam.

A case was registered against Khera in Guwahati on the complaint of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. Khera has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.