ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Given Over Rs 11 Crore Since 2023 For Human-Wildlife Conflict Management: Union Minister

New Delhi: Over Rs 11 crore has been given to Telangana by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for management of human-wildlife conflicts in the state, since 2023.

This was informed by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Monday in response to a question in the Lok Sabha on Central assistance to Telangana for human-animal conflicts mitigation during the last three years. Yadav categorically stated that management of wildlife including mitigation of human-animal conflicts is primarily the responsibility of the concerned state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations.

The minister said the state governments and UT administrations are the first responders to any conflict situation and are required to maintain the details of conflicts along with the species involved. "Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats an amount of Rs 323.32 lakhs, Rs 291.68 lakhs, Rs 302.34 lakhs and Rs 208.67 lakhs have been released to the state of Telangana during the financial years 2023-24, 2024-25, 2025-26 & 2026-27 respectively for inter alia management of human-wildlife conflict," he said in the Lower House.

Yadav said under the scheme, the activities supported include procurement of early warning systems, construction and erection of physical barriers such as solar powered electric fencing, bio-fencing, trenches, boundary walls etc. to prevent depredation by wild animals which inter alia includes cattle lifting, crop damage, loss of life and property.