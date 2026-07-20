Telangana Given Over Rs 11 Crore Since 2023 For Human-Wildlife Conflict Management: Union Minister
Minister Bhupender Yadav said state governments and UT administrations are first responders to any conflict situation, reports Santu Das.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Over Rs 11 crore has been given to Telangana by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for management of human-wildlife conflicts in the state, since 2023.
This was informed by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Monday in response to a question in the Lok Sabha on Central assistance to Telangana for human-animal conflicts mitigation during the last three years. Yadav categorically stated that management of wildlife including mitigation of human-animal conflicts is primarily the responsibility of the concerned state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations.
The minister said the state governments and UT administrations are the first responders to any conflict situation and are required to maintain the details of conflicts along with the species involved. "Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats an amount of Rs 323.32 lakhs, Rs 291.68 lakhs, Rs 302.34 lakhs and Rs 208.67 lakhs have been released to the state of Telangana during the financial years 2023-24, 2024-25, 2025-26 & 2026-27 respectively for inter alia management of human-wildlife conflict," he said in the Lower House.
Yadav said under the scheme, the activities supported include procurement of early warning systems, construction and erection of physical barriers such as solar powered electric fencing, bio-fencing, trenches, boundary walls etc. to prevent depredation by wild animals which inter alia includes cattle lifting, crop damage, loss of life and property.
He said rapid response teams along with community stewards are deployed to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts. "The Government of India has assessed the status of human wildlife conflicts across the country including Telangana especially in context of flagship species such as tigers and elephants wherein during the last decade. No human deaths due to elephants and only three due to tiger attacks were reported by the state of Telangana. Further, granular data in respect of compensation and affected districts is collated at level of the state," the minister said in response to another question.
Highlighting the major steps taken by the Centre to manage human-wildlife conflicts, he said the Ministry has issued advisories and guidelines to manage human-wildlife negative interactions through interdepartmental coordinated actions besides adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in this regard.
Besides, Yadav said his Ministry has established a Centre of Excellence for Human–Wildlife Conflict Management at the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), WII–South India Centre, Coimbatore, to strengthen the scientific and institutional framework for managing human–wildlife conflict.
He informed that the Ministry has enhanced the amount of ex-gratia relief in case of death or permanent incapacitation due to wild animal attacks in December 2023 from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs.
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