ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana: Gas Shortage Hits Industries: Chemical, Plastic Factories Slow Down, Worker's Canteens Shut Down

Hyderabad: The ongoing LPG shortage is beginning to affect several industrial sectors across Telangana, raising concerns about production slowdowns and rising manufacturing costs. While restaurants and small eateries were the first to face difficulties due to the crisis, industries that rely on gas as a fuel source or raw material are now feeling the impact as well.

According to officials, many industries use commercial gas for manufacturing processes, heating, welding, and food preparation in workplace canteens. With supply becoming uncertain, several companies are worried about maintaining uninterrupted production.

Data from the Civil Supplies Department Telangana, indicates that there are about 1.29 crore active LPG connections in the state. Of these, around 86 per cent are domestic connections, while 14 per cent fall under the commercial category, accounting for approximately 18.06 lakh connections.

Among the commercial segment, industries consume nearly 20 per cent of the LPG supply, while restaurants account for about 60 per cent, with the remaining 20 per cent used by hospitals, educational institutions, and government institutions.

Officials recently submitted a report to the government outlining the sector-wise impact of the gas shortage. The report notes that fabrication and engineering goods industries are among the worst affected, as gas is essential for processes such as metal cutting, welding, and heat treatment. With supplies dwindling, production activities in several units have slowed down significantly.

The chemical and petrochemical industries are also facing growing pressure. In these sectors, gas often serves as a primary feedstock in production. If the supply disruption continues, industry representatives fear it could lead to reduced output and increased manufacturing costs.