Telangana: Gas Shortage Hits Industries: Chemical, Plastic Factories Slow Down, Worker's Canteens Shut Down
Data from the Civil Supplies Department, indicates that industries consume nearly 20 per cent of Telangana's LPG supply.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ongoing LPG shortage is beginning to affect several industrial sectors across Telangana, raising concerns about production slowdowns and rising manufacturing costs. While restaurants and small eateries were the first to face difficulties due to the crisis, industries that rely on gas as a fuel source or raw material are now feeling the impact as well.
According to officials, many industries use commercial gas for manufacturing processes, heating, welding, and food preparation in workplace canteens. With supply becoming uncertain, several companies are worried about maintaining uninterrupted production.
Data from the Civil Supplies Department Telangana, indicates that there are about 1.29 crore active LPG connections in the state. Of these, around 86 per cent are domestic connections, while 14 per cent fall under the commercial category, accounting for approximately 18.06 lakh connections.
Among the commercial segment, industries consume nearly 20 per cent of the LPG supply, while restaurants account for about 60 per cent, with the remaining 20 per cent used by hospitals, educational institutions, and government institutions.
Officials recently submitted a report to the government outlining the sector-wise impact of the gas shortage. The report notes that fabrication and engineering goods industries are among the worst affected, as gas is essential for processes such as metal cutting, welding, and heat treatment. With supplies dwindling, production activities in several units have slowed down significantly.
The chemical and petrochemical industries are also facing growing pressure. In these sectors, gas often serves as a primary feedstock in production. If the supply disruption continues, industry representatives fear it could lead to reduced output and increased manufacturing costs.
Similarly, the plastic manufacturing sector is experiencing difficulties because gas consumption is high during production. Many plastic units are reportedly reducing their operational capacity to conserve fuel.
Food-processing industries are also under strain. Officials pointed out that biscuit factories and other food-based manufacturing units are particularly affected. In several cases, companies currently have gas reserves sufficient for only about two days of operations, creating uncertainty about future production schedules.
Even industrial canteens are struggling, as the shortage makes it difficult to cook meals for employees, especially in factories employing large workforces.
However, the report indicates that the pharmaceutical sector has so far been less affected, as many pharma companies have alternative fuel arrangements in place for their production processes.
Industry observers warn that if the supply of commercial LPG does not stabilise soon, the crisis could lead to production disruptions, higher costs, and possible job impacts across several sectors.