ETV Bharat / bharat

He Jumped Parole In 1983, Became A Govt School Teacher. Rearrested In 2024, Telangana HC Denies Parole To Peddamupparam's Veeranna

Hyderabad: An observation by Justice T Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday has thrown light on a startling case, of a lifer who jumped parole and managed to evade recapture for over 40 years. During this while, he concealed his criminal past, worked as a government teacher and even won a ‘Best Teacher’ award. He retired in 2013 and was eventually arrested in 2024.

The High Court expressed astonishment about the matter and has observed that it highlighted serious lapses in the state's Prison Department. The Court went on to emphasise the need to establish a task force to take immediate action, in case a prisoner fails to return to jail upon the expiry of their parole.

The observations were made during the hearing of a petition filed by one Charamma, challenging the arrest of her husband Veeranna after 40 years, and the subsequent denial of parole. The petitioner's counsel argued, "Veeranna had been living in Peddamupparam village in Mahabubabad since 1983, yet officials never contacted him. The police arrived at his house and arrested him on May 16, 2024. Revoking his parole rights for three years is unjustified."

In response, the government counsel stated, "After the parole period expired (in 1983), Prison Department officials wrote multiple letters to Warangal Rural and Mahabubabad Police regarding the convict. Searches were carried out at the address he had last provided, as well as in neighbouring villages."

It was explained that after identifying the prisoner, necessary measures were taken and a three-year ban on parole was imposed on him. The Court has refused to interfere in this matter.