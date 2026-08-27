He Jumped Parole In 1983, Became A Govt School Teacher. Rearrested In 2024, Telangana HC Denies Parole To Peddamupparam's Veeranna
40 years ago, Veeranna was awarded life for a murder. After jumping parole, he hid his criminal past and even won a ‘Best Teacher’ award.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: An observation by Justice T Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday has thrown light on a startling case, of a lifer who jumped parole and managed to evade recapture for over 40 years. During this while, he concealed his criminal past, worked as a government teacher and even won a ‘Best Teacher’ award. He retired in 2013 and was eventually arrested in 2024.
The High Court expressed astonishment about the matter and has observed that it highlighted serious lapses in the state's Prison Department. The Court went on to emphasise the need to establish a task force to take immediate action, in case a prisoner fails to return to jail upon the expiry of their parole.
The observations were made during the hearing of a petition filed by one Charamma, challenging the arrest of her husband Veeranna after 40 years, and the subsequent denial of parole. The petitioner's counsel argued, "Veeranna had been living in Peddamupparam village in Mahabubabad since 1983, yet officials never contacted him. The police arrived at his house and arrested him on May 16, 2024. Revoking his parole rights for three years is unjustified."
In response, the government counsel stated, "After the parole period expired (in 1983), Prison Department officials wrote multiple letters to Warangal Rural and Mahabubabad Police regarding the convict. Searches were carried out at the address he had last provided, as well as in neighbouring villages."
It was explained that after identifying the prisoner, necessary measures were taken and a three-year ban on parole was imposed on him. The Court has refused to interfere in this matter.
After hearing the arguments, the Court said, "The prisoner evaded his prison sentence and spent the most crucial period of his life outside jail. The life sentence imposed on him has not been set aside. It appears he deliberately evaded the punishment. He must serve the remainder of the sentence."
The Original Sentence
In June 1983, a Warangal court had sentenced Sandela Veeranna to life imprisonment in a murder case. He was lodged in Chanchalguda Jail, when he was released on parole in December the same year. Although his parole period expired on March 17, 1984, he failed to surrender.
Subsequently, he was selected as a government teacher and even received a 'Best Teacher' award in 2004. In May 2024, a Special Task Force (STF) team apprehended Veeranna and produced him before the prison authorities.
Following this, the Home Department issued a show-cause notice to him. As his explanation was deemed unsatisfactory, a decision was taken to deny him parole for three years. Veeranna's wife approached the court to challenge this decision.
Also Read:
- Six Dead, 20 Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Into Container Truck In Telangana's Suryapet; PM, CM Express Grief
- Denying Permission To Visit US An Insult To Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy
- Indian Overseas Congress Condemns Denial Of Political Clearance For Telangana CM’s US Visit
- Ramoji Film City Stall Grabs Eyeballs At Travel And Tourism Fair 2026 In Mumbai