Telangana Consumer Panel Orders SARK Projects To Refund Rs 1.11 Crore In Failed Pre-Launch Villa Case
The case was filed by Koka Sri Krishna and his wife, who booked a villa project proposed by SARK Projects over seven acres at Mokila.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ruled that homebuyers are entitled to claim a refund with interest and compensation when a pre-launch real estate agreement fails due to non-completion of the project within the promised timeline.
In a significant order against SARK Projects India Private Limited, the Commission directed the builder to refund Rs 1.08 crore paid by the complainants, along with 12% interest, Rs 3 lakh as compensation, and Rs 15,000 towards litigation costs.
The Commission observed that developers cannot avoid liability by relying on contractual clauses promising rent payments for delays while failing to commence construction or hand over the property within the agreed deadline.
The case was filed by Koka Sri Krishna Patrulu and his wife, Hyderabad residents who booked a villa under the pre-launch scheme of SARK Prime North Meadows-2, a villa project proposed by SARK Projects over seven acres at Mokila in Shankarapalli Mandal of Rangareddy district.
According to the complaint, the couple agreed in 2020 to purchase a 2,600-sq-ft villa on a 220-square-yard plot for Rs 1.08 crore. A formal agreement was executed in March 2021, and the final payment was completed in 2022.
Under the agreement, the developer was required to complete construction and hand over the villa by September 2024, including a six-month grace period beyond the standard 36-month completion schedule. The builder had also agreed to pay rent at prevailing market rates in the event of a delay.
However, the complainants approached the Consumer Commission after alleging that construction had not even commenced and no refund had been made.
Hearing the matter, a bench comprising Commission President Justice Dr G Radha Rani and members T Meena Ramanathan and T R S Rajeswari noted that the developer failed to produce evidence showing acquisition of additional land or receipt of mandatory approvals from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) even after the contractual deadline had expired.
The Commission further held that one-sided agreements forcing buyers to wait indefinitely are not legally sustainable, particularly when builders fail to fulfil core contractual obligations.
Holding that the pre-launch agreement had been violated due to the failure to initiate construction and deliver the villa within the stipulated period, the Commission ordered SARK Projects to refund the principal amount with interest and compensation to the complainants.
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