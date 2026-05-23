ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Consumer Panel Orders SARK Projects To Refund Rs 1.11 Crore In Failed Pre-Launch Villa Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ruled that homebuyers are entitled to claim a refund with interest and compensation when a pre-launch real estate agreement fails due to non-completion of the project within the promised timeline.

In a significant order against SARK Projects India Private Limited, the Commission directed the builder to refund Rs 1.08 crore paid by the complainants, along with 12% interest, Rs 3 lakh as compensation, and Rs 15,000 towards litigation costs.

The Commission observed that developers cannot avoid liability by relying on contractual clauses promising rent payments for delays while failing to commence construction or hand over the property within the agreed deadline.

The case was filed by Koka Sri Krishna Patrulu and his wife, Hyderabad residents who booked a villa under the pre-launch scheme of SARK Prime North Meadows-2, a villa project proposed by SARK Projects over seven acres at Mokila in Shankarapalli Mandal of Rangareddy district.

According to the complaint, the couple agreed in 2020 to purchase a 2,600-sq-ft villa on a 220-square-yard plot for Rs 1.08 crore. A formal agreement was executed in March 2021, and the final payment was completed in 2022.