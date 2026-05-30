ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Congress Leader Among Seven Arrested For Advocate Moizuddin's Murder

The CCTV video grab shows Telangana advocate being hit by a car outside his residence ( Special arrangement )

Hyderabad: Telangana Police have arrested at least seven accused, including a Congress leader, Mujahid Alam Khan, and alleged hired killers, in connection with the murder of advocate Khaja Moizuddin.

Soon after his arrest, Mujahid was expelled from the Congress, with party functionaries saying the party’s disciplinary committee viewed the case seriously and decided to remove him.

Officials told ETV Bharat that the advocate’s killing was allegedly the result of a months-long conspiracy aimed at eliminating him to resolve a longstanding dispute over Waqf properties in Malakpet and Lakdikapool.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) Hyderabad VC Sajjanar named Mujahid and his father Mahaboob Alam Khan as the alleged masterminds behind the murder.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Vice President Mujahid and father allegedly hired contract killers, Hassan Ali and Muneer, for an amount of around Rs 15 lakh.

On May 23, the advocate was hit and allegedly rammed by a speeding Mahindra Scorpio vehicle when he had stepped out for his regular swimming session and was walking towards his parked vehicle at around 5.45 am. The impact was so serious that Moizuddin was critically injured. He was shifted to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following a complaint filed by Moizuddin’s son, MS Farhan, police in Nampally registered a case and launched an extensive investigation.