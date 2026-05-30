Telangana Congress Leader Among Seven Arrested For Advocate Moizuddin's Murder
The Police have arrested several accused, including Telangana Congress Vice President Mujahid Alam Khan, in the murder of advocate Khaja Moizuddin.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Police have arrested at least seven accused, including a Congress leader, Mujahid Alam Khan, and alleged hired killers, in connection with the murder of advocate Khaja Moizuddin.
Soon after his arrest, Mujahid was expelled from the Congress, with party functionaries saying the party’s disciplinary committee viewed the case seriously and decided to remove him.
Officials told ETV Bharat that the advocate’s killing was allegedly the result of a months-long conspiracy aimed at eliminating him to resolve a longstanding dispute over Waqf properties in Malakpet and Lakdikapool.
The Commissioner of Police (CP) Hyderabad VC Sajjanar named Mujahid and his father Mahaboob Alam Khan as the alleged masterminds behind the murder.
The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Vice President Mujahid and father allegedly hired contract killers, Hassan Ali and Muneer, for an amount of around Rs 15 lakh.
On May 23, the advocate was hit and allegedly rammed by a speeding Mahindra Scorpio vehicle when he had stepped out for his regular swimming session and was walking towards his parked vehicle at around 5.45 am. The impact was so serious that Moizuddin was critically injured. He was shifted to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Following a complaint filed by Moizuddin’s son, MS Farhan, police in Nampally registered a case and launched an extensive investigation.
The initial probe revealed that the Khan family was determined to eliminate Moizuddin, who was an obstacle in the property matter. “The duo hired Hasan Ali and Muneer with Rs. 15 lakh to carry out the plan. They involved Kishan, who, following orders from Mujahid Khan alias Baba, chose expert driver Abhijit alias Rider Nani to execute the attack. Abhijeet and two others raided near the lawyer’s house for several days, ultimately attacking Moizuddin on May 23 as he was getting into his car after swimming,” they said.
The police probe further revealed the prolonged dispute between the Khan family and advocate Moizuddin over Waqf properties and management issues in the Malakpet and Lakdikapul areas.
Officials said that several civil, criminal and Waqf Tribunal cases were reportedly pending between the two sides for years. “The accused believed that Moizuddin’s active legal interventions were responsible for repeated setbacks in court proceedings and had caused them embarrassment,” they said.
Driven by this grudge, Mujahid Alam Khan and his father decided to eliminate the advocate, police alleged.
Officials said CCTV footage played a crucial role in unearthing the conspiracy, as the footage showed a green SUV without number plates waiting to hit the advocate outside his residence.
“With the help of CCTV, we identified ten people and arrested seven of them. The accused were taken into custody, and more than Rs. 10 lakh in cash and cellphones were seized,” said Commissioner Sajjanar, adding that police are looking for the three more accused, who are absconding.
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