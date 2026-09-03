ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Drops Minister Konda Surekha From Cabinet; Sends Dismissal Letter To Governor

Hyderabad/New Delhi/Warangal: The political confrontation between Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister Konda Surekha intensified on Thursday, with the Chief Minister sending a letter to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma seeking her dismissal from the State Cabinet.

The development comes a day after Surekha met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi and strongly questioned the disciplinary action initiated against her. She argued that if the party wanted to take action for alleged indiscipline, Revanth Reddy should be the first to face a show-cause notice.

The Congress leadership has been discussing action against Surekha following controversial remarks made by her daughter, Sushmitha Patel, against the Chief Minister and other party leaders. The issue has now escalated into a direct confrontation between the Chief Minister and the Konda family.

The latest move by the Chief Minister comes amid reports that the Congress high command has been considering action against Surekha. Surekha, however, has refused to resign and has challenged the party leadership to remove her if it has decided to do so.

Changes in key posts

The Telangana government has also effected changes to two important positions. Planning Commission Vice-Chairman G. Chinna Reddy has been removed from the post, while former Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has been appointed in his place. Nerella Sharada has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women.

The developments come amid a wider disciplinary controversy within the Telangana Congress. Chinna Reddy had also come under scrutiny over his remarks against sitting MLA T. Megha Reddy.

CM returns from Delhi

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy is returning this evening to Hyderabad after completing his Delhi visit. He is scheduled to travel from Shamshabad airport to Nalgonda X Roads, where he will inaugurate the Chanchalguda-Santosh Nagar steel flyover. He will later participate in a public meeting at the venue.

The Chief Minister's Delhi visit had coincided with intense consultations within the Congress leadership over the future of Surekha and other political issues in Telangana. Revanth Reddy had reportedly urged the party leadership to take stringent disciplinary action against Surekha.

'Action against CM first': Surekha

Even as the Chief Minister moved to seek her dismissal, Konda Surekha mounted a counterattack against Revanth Reddy. After meeting Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Wednesday, Surekha told reporters that if disciplinary action was being considered against her, the party should first examine the Chief Minister's conduct.

She questioned Revanth Reddy's statements about continuing as Chief Minister for ten years and his remarks about candidates for the next Assembly elections. "Before issuing a show-cause notice to me, it should be issued to the Chief Minister," she said.

Surekha argued that announcing candidates for the next elections without a formal decision by the party leadership could itself amount to indiscipline. She also questioned Revanth Reddy's statement that he would remain Chief Minister for ten years. She asked whether leaders who had allegedly criticised or abused her should also face disciplinary action.

‘I have done nothing wrong’

Surekha maintained that she had done nothing wrong and said she could not be held responsible for the statements made by her daughter. “I have not done anything wrong. I have nothing to do with my daughter's statements," she maintained.

The minister also questioned the Congress leadership's decision to initiate action against her while, according to her, several other leaders were facing allegations of corruption, irregularities, encroachments and other issues.

She demanded that the party apply the same standards to all leaders. Surekha has also reportedly submitted her version of the controversy to senior Congress leaders, including the party's top leadership.