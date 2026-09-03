Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Drops Minister Konda Surekha From Cabinet; Sends Dismissal Letter To Governor
Congress leadership has been discussing action against Surekha following controversial remarks made by her daughter, Sushmitha Patel, against the Chief Minister and other party leaders.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST|
Updated : September 3, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Hyderabad/New Delhi/Warangal: The political confrontation between Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister Konda Surekha intensified on Thursday, with the Chief Minister sending a letter to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma seeking her dismissal from the State Cabinet.
The development comes a day after Surekha met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi and strongly questioned the disciplinary action initiated against her. She argued that if the party wanted to take action for alleged indiscipline, Revanth Reddy should be the first to face a show-cause notice.
The Congress leadership has been discussing action against Surekha following controversial remarks made by her daughter, Sushmitha Patel, against the Chief Minister and other party leaders. The issue has now escalated into a direct confrontation between the Chief Minister and the Konda family.
The latest move by the Chief Minister comes amid reports that the Congress high command has been considering action against Surekha. Surekha, however, has refused to resign and has challenged the party leadership to remove her if it has decided to do so.
Changes in key posts
The Telangana government has also effected changes to two important positions. Planning Commission Vice-Chairman G. Chinna Reddy has been removed from the post, while former Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has been appointed in his place. Nerella Sharada has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women.
The developments come amid a wider disciplinary controversy within the Telangana Congress. Chinna Reddy had also come under scrutiny over his remarks against sitting MLA T. Megha Reddy.
CM returns from Delhi
Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy is returning this evening to Hyderabad after completing his Delhi visit. He is scheduled to travel from Shamshabad airport to Nalgonda X Roads, where he will inaugurate the Chanchalguda-Santosh Nagar steel flyover. He will later participate in a public meeting at the venue.
The Chief Minister's Delhi visit had coincided with intense consultations within the Congress leadership over the future of Surekha and other political issues in Telangana. Revanth Reddy had reportedly urged the party leadership to take stringent disciplinary action against Surekha.
'Action against CM first': Surekha
Even as the Chief Minister moved to seek her dismissal, Konda Surekha mounted a counterattack against Revanth Reddy. After meeting Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Wednesday, Surekha told reporters that if disciplinary action was being considered against her, the party should first examine the Chief Minister's conduct.
She questioned Revanth Reddy's statements about continuing as Chief Minister for ten years and his remarks about candidates for the next Assembly elections. "Before issuing a show-cause notice to me, it should be issued to the Chief Minister," she said.
Surekha argued that announcing candidates for the next elections without a formal decision by the party leadership could itself amount to indiscipline. She also questioned Revanth Reddy's statement that he would remain Chief Minister for ten years. She asked whether leaders who had allegedly criticised or abused her should also face disciplinary action.
‘I have done nothing wrong’
Surekha maintained that she had done nothing wrong and said she could not be held responsible for the statements made by her daughter. “I have not done anything wrong. I have nothing to do with my daughter's statements," she maintained.
The minister also questioned the Congress leadership's decision to initiate action against her while, according to her, several other leaders were facing allegations of corruption, irregularities, encroachments and other issues.
She demanded that the party apply the same standards to all leaders. Surekha has also reportedly submitted her version of the controversy to senior Congress leaders, including the party's top leadership.
Sushmitha says she will contest from Parkal
The confrontation took a sharper political turn with Sushmitha Patel declaring that she would contest the next Telangana Assembly election from the Parkal constituency. Speaking at her mother's birthday celebrations at Geesugonda in Warangal district, Sushmitha directly targeted Revanth Reddy.
She questioned the Chief Minister's recent appeal at a public meeting in Parakala to ensure a good majority for sitting Congress MLA Revoor Prakash Reddy in the next election. Sushmitha asked how the Chief Minister could announce or indicate the candidature of a leader in advance when the party's formal decision on candidates had not been taken.
She compared the situation with Sangareddy, where she claimed the Congress leadership was willing to consider giving former MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, an opportunity. According to Sushmitha, the different approach in Sangareddy and Parakala amounted to deliberately putting her family in difficulty.
‘Parakala is our political adda’
Sushmitha declared that Parakala was the political base of the Konda family and said she would seek the Congress ticket from the constituency. "If the Congress does not give me the ticket, I will contest as an independent," she said.
She also recalled the political relationship between her parents (Konda Surekha and Konda Murali) and Revanth Reddy. Sushmitha claimed that Konda Murali played a crucial role in Revanth Reddy's political rise and that her parents were among the first to propose him for the post of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president.
She further claimed that after becoming TPCC president, Revanth Reddy had visited their residence and promised to give her father an MLC position. According to her, although other leaders were subsequently accommodated in political positions, Konda Murali was ignored.
She also claimed that Revoor Prakash Reddy's victory from Parakala in the previous election was possible in part because Konda Murali campaigned for him.
Allegations against CM's family
Sushmitha also levelled allegations against the Chief Minister's family, claiming that a shell company allegedly floated by Revanth Reddy's brother had been given land worth around ₹200 crore.
She said she was not afraid of anyone and warned that if attempts were made to counter her politically, she would reveal what she described as instances of corruption involving the Chief Minister's family.
She also accused the Chief Minister of favouring leaders who had joined the Congress from the Telugu Desam Party while allegedly ignoring leaders who had worked for the Congress for a long time.
Attack over BC representation
Sushmitha also targeted Revanth Reddy and Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy over their alleged approach towards BC leaders. She accused them of attempting to politically suppress her family. Referring to proposals to allow 21-year-olds to contest elections, she questioned the Congress leadership's position on Parakala.
She said it was contradictory to talk about giving young people an opportunity in politics while simultaneously backing an older candidate in Parkal. Sushmitha described this as a “two-tongued” approach by the Congress leadership.
Konda Surekha Says She Has Not Decided Her Future Course Of Action
After her dismissal, Konda Surekha, in a statement, said, "I condemn the dismissal. My explanation should have been sought before the decision was taken. How can I be held responsible for my daughter's comments? My daughter is an independent woman; the comments are hers alone. There is no need for me to condemn my daughter's remarks. I have no authority to find fault with my daughter's personal opinion. I am releasing the letter I submitted to the party high command to the media. What decision has been taken regarding the comments made by Jagga Reddy and Rajagopal Reddy? I have not yet thought about my future course of action."