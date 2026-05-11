ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana CM Slams PM Over Gold Purchase Remark, Claims Centre ‘Failed’ In Foreign Policy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday hit out at PM Narendra Modi over his appeal to save forex through measures such as postponing gold purchases, alleging that it was an attempt to cover up the Centre’s "failures" in foreign policy.

Reddy claimed Modi was effectively imposing an unofficial ban on gold purchases through such remarks. "The Centre has failed completely in foreign policy. It should convene an all-party meeting on dealing with the fallout of the West Asia conflict. The government must build consensus and consult experts," he said during an informal interaction with media persons here.

Referring to Modi’s "join me" remark at an official function in Hyderabad on Sunday, Reddy said there was no politics involved in either the event or the context. He said the PM was responding to his request for expeditious clearances for the state government’s development projects and had suggested that the state join the Centre’s development efforts.