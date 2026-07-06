ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Writes To Centre Over Delays In Hyderabad Metro Phase-1 Take Over, Phase-2 Expansion

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged the Centre to speed up the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-1 takeover and Phase-2 expansion, warning that delays are affecting daily operations and increasing the overall cost of the project.

In separate letters to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, the Chief Minister said the decisions taken during meetings held in Delhi in June have not yet been implemented.

Revanth Reddy requested the Centre to immediately assign SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBI CAPS), the Centre's nodal agency, the responsibility of conducting the financial study for the Hyderabad Metro project and to finalise the terms of reference without further delay.

The Chief Minister noted: "In the meetings held on June 23 with the Railway Minister and on June 24 with the Union Urban Development Minister, the Centre had agreed to the Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 project and discussed the takeover of Metro Phase-1 by the Telangana government. According to the agreement, SBI CAPS was to assess the value of Phase-1 assets, examine the financial condition of the project, explore refinancing options for high-interest loans, and prepare a comprehensive financial plan for long-term funding required for Phase-2."