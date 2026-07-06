Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Writes To Centre Over Delays In Hyderabad Metro Phase-1 Take Over, Phase-2 Expansion
The Chief Minister expressed concern over delays in the metro rail projects and urging the Union government to expedite pending approvals and financial processes.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged the Centre to speed up the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-1 takeover and Phase-2 expansion, warning that delays are affecting daily operations and increasing the overall cost of the project.
In separate letters to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, the Chief Minister said the decisions taken during meetings held in Delhi in June have not yet been implemented.
హైదరాబాద్ మెట్రో రైల్ ఫేజ్-II విస్తరణకు అనుమతులు మంజూరు చేయడంతో పాటు, మెట్రో ఫేజ్-Iను తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వం స్వాధీనం చేసుకునే ప్రక్రియను వేగవంతం చేయాలని కోరుతూ ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ @revanth_anumula గారు కేంద్ర మంత్రులకు లేఖలు రాశారు. ఈ మేరకు కేంద్ర గృహనిర్మాణ, పట్టణ వ్యవహారాల శాఖ మంత్రి… pic.twitter.com/yGnbuACwqS— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) July 5, 2026
Revanth Reddy requested the Centre to immediately assign SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBI CAPS), the Centre's nodal agency, the responsibility of conducting the financial study for the Hyderabad Metro project and to finalise the terms of reference without further delay.
The Chief Minister noted: "In the meetings held on June 23 with the Railway Minister and on June 24 with the Union Urban Development Minister, the Centre had agreed to the Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 project and discussed the takeover of Metro Phase-1 by the Telangana government. According to the agreement, SBI CAPS was to assess the value of Phase-1 assets, examine the financial condition of the project, explore refinancing options for high-interest loans, and prepare a comprehensive financial plan for long-term funding required for Phase-2."
Revanth Reddy pointed out that the takeover of Metro Phase-1 and the expansion of Phase-2 are financially linked and therefore need to be examined together. He said the Telangana government has already appointed the Special Chief Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department as the coordinating officer for the process.
Expressing dissatisfaction, the Chief Minister said: "SBI CAPS has not yet been officially entrusted with the assignment, nor has the Centre finalised and shared the terms of reference with the state government."
He warned that the delay has created uncertainty over the Phase-1 takeover, affected day-to-day management of the Metro, and slowed the approval of Phase-2 Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and the fund-raising process. "This could significantly increase the total cost of the Phase-2 project," the CM said.
In his letter to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who represents the Secunderabad constituency in Telangana as a Member of Parliament, Revanth Reddy sought his personal intervention to improve coordination among Central ministries.
"The Hyderabad Metro is crucial for the city's future. The project is essential for urban development and easing traffic congestion," the Chief Minister said in his letter and urged Kishan Reddy to coordinate with the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and the Railways Ministry to ensure that SBI CAPS is assigned the work without delay.
"Only after the terms of reference are finalised and shared with the Telangana government can the Phase-1 takeover and Phase-2 expansion move forward without further delay," concluded CM Revanth Reddy.
Also read