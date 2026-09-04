ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Security Details 'Leaked'; Case Registered At Cyber ​​Crime Police Station

Hyderabad: A case has been registered at the Hyderabad Cyber ​​Crime Police Station against the administrators of the 'Telugu Scribe', an account on X (formerly Twitter), for allegedly posting confidential details regarding the security arrangements for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to Delhi.

The case was registered following a complaint by the Chief Minister's Chief Security Officer (CSO), KB Franklin.

Although a case based on the same complaint was initially registered at the Khairatabad Police Station on July 14, it was subsequently transferred to the Cyber ​​Crime wing and re-registered under the orders of the City Additional Commissioner (Crimes).

The complaint mentioned, "We identified that highly confidential information regarding the CM's 'Z-plus' category security was disclosed on the 'Telugu Scribe' X account. On June 13, we had transmitted a wireless message to various officials, including the Delhi Police Joint Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner, RGI Airport authorities, and the DGP, detailing the CM's Delhi visit, the minute-by-minute schedule, and security arrangements."

"The message specified the need for special security measures commensurate with 'Z-plus' status and included details such as the CM's blood group and the Chief Security Officer's phone number," it said.