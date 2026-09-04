Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Security Details 'Leaked'; Case Registered At Cyber Crime Police Station
It has been alleged that highly confidential information regarding CM Revanth Reddy's 'Z-plus' category security was disclosed on the 'Telugu Scribe' X account.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: A case has been registered at the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Station against the administrators of the 'Telugu Scribe', an account on X (formerly Twitter), for allegedly posting confidential details regarding the security arrangements for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to Delhi.
The case was registered following a complaint by the Chief Minister's Chief Security Officer (CSO), KB Franklin.
Although a case based on the same complaint was initially registered at the Khairatabad Police Station on July 14, it was subsequently transferred to the Cyber Crime wing and re-registered under the orders of the City Additional Commissioner (Crimes).
The complaint mentioned, "We identified that highly confidential information regarding the CM's 'Z-plus' category security was disclosed on the 'Telugu Scribe' X account. On June 13, we had transmitted a wireless message to various officials, including the Delhi Police Joint Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner, RGI Airport authorities, and the DGP, detailing the CM's Delhi visit, the minute-by-minute schedule, and security arrangements."
"The message specified the need for special security measures commensurate with 'Z-plus' status and included details such as the CM's blood group and the Chief Security Officer's phone number," it said.
In the complaint, Franklin mentioned that by posting these details on the 'Telugu Scribe' X handle, security arrangements and other particulars were exposed while the CM's visit was still underway. "There is no authorisation to make the contents of such wireless messages public," it said.
Citing that one of the officials illegally sent the security details to a social media account, CM Reddy's security officer demanded an investigation into the matter and appropriate action against those involved.
Notably, in its bio on X profile, 'Telugu Scribe' says it is by citizens, for citizens - and is fearless in exposing government failures and voicing public issues.
An investigation is currently underway on the basis of the complaint.
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