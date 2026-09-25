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Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Receives Aryadan Muhammed Award For Public Service

Malappuram: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy received the Aryadan Muhammed Award for outstanding public service on Friday in Nilambur in Keralam. The award commemorates the late Aryadan Muhammed, a prominent Congress leader and former Keralam minister known for his commitment to secularism.

Speaking at the event organised by Aryadan Muhammed Foundation and the Aryadan Commemoration Committee, Reddy said he was delighted to visit Keralam and thanked the organisers for their warm welcome. Recalling his previous visits to the state with Rahul Gandhi, he also joked about a Malayalam phrase, "Nee po mone Vijaya", he had used during the state election campaign.

"That was the only Malayalam phrase I knew at the time. We were seeking votes and asking for a good government. Keralam stands for secularism and is very close to my heart," he said.

Reddy described Aryadan Muhammed as a master of politics and the "Chanakya" of Keralam politics. He noted that Aryadan had served as a minister four times and supported the party for 70 years. Calling him a towering figure, Reddy said he was proud to receive an award named in his honour.

"I stand as a soldier in the struggle led by Rahul Gandhi. We must be prepared to safeguard India’s democracy. I dedicate this award to that cause," Reddy said. He described Keralam as a "power centre" and expressed confidence that Rahul Gandhi would become prime minister.

Aryadan Shoukath translated the Telangana CM's speech.