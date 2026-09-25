Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Receives Aryadan Muhammed Award For Public Service
The award was presented at a commemorative meeting in Nilambur on Friday, marking the fourth death anniversary of Aryadan Muhammed.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Malappuram: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy received the Aryadan Muhammed Award for outstanding public service on Friday in Nilambur in Keralam. The award commemorates the late Aryadan Muhammed, a prominent Congress leader and former Keralam minister known for his commitment to secularism.
Speaking at the event organised by Aryadan Muhammed Foundation and the Aryadan Commemoration Committee, Reddy said he was delighted to visit Keralam and thanked the organisers for their warm welcome. Recalling his previous visits to the state with Rahul Gandhi, he also joked about a Malayalam phrase, "Nee po mone Vijaya", he had used during the state election campaign.
"That was the only Malayalam phrase I knew at the time. We were seeking votes and asking for a good government. Keralam stands for secularism and is very close to my heart," he said.
Reddy described Aryadan Muhammed as a master of politics and the "Chanakya" of Keralam politics. He noted that Aryadan had served as a minister four times and supported the party for 70 years. Calling him a towering figure, Reddy said he was proud to receive an award named in his honour.
"I stand as a soldier in the struggle led by Rahul Gandhi. We must be prepared to safeguard India’s democracy. I dedicate this award to that cause," Reddy said. He described Keralam as a "power centre" and expressed confidence that Rahul Gandhi would become prime minister.
Aryadan Shoukath translated the Telangana CM's speech.
Reddy was selected in recognition of his leadership and initiatives in Telangana for farmers, disadvantaged communities and the public in general. The selection committee comprised MP Benny Behanan, Minister A.P. Anil Kumar and Kalpetta Narayanan. The jury also cited Reddy's commitment to democratic values.
The award includes a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a plaque and a citation.
AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal delivered the commemorative address. Minister A.P. Anil Kumar presided over the meeting.
Public Works Minister P.K. Basheer, Youth Welfare Minister O.J. Jeneesh, former KPCC president M.M. Hassan, former minister K.C. Joseph, MP P.V. Abdul Wahab, and MLAs Aryadan Shoukath, V.S. Joy, K.P. Naushadali and T.P. Ashraf Ali attended the event.
Previous recipients of the Aryadan Award include Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and K.C. Venugopal.
Karim, chairman of the Aryadan Muhammed Commemoration Committee, Paloli A. Gopinath, its convener, and Babu Thoppil also attended the press conference.
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