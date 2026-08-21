ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Denied Permission By Centre To Visit USA

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been denied permission by the Centre to visit the United States of America, the Chief Minister's Office said on Friday. Reddy, who is in London currently, has planned to visit the US and return to Hyderabad on August 30.

The MEA has denied political clearance for CM Revanth Reddy’s proposed official visit to the US, stating that “clearance from political angle is denied.”

"The official TelanganaRising delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been forced to cancel their visit to the United States of America (USA) after the Ministry of External Affairs has denied permission, saying … clearance from political angle is denied," a CMO release said.

CM Revanth Reddy will now return to Hyderabad from London on August 23 instead of proceeding to Boston and New York.