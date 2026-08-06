ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor, Urges Relaxation Of H-1B Visa Norms

During the 30-minute meeting, Reddy underlined the need to deepen cooperation between Telangana and the US in areas including education, employment, investment, technology and research, according to a statement issued by the state government.

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in the national capital and pressed for an increase in the number of visas for students from the state pursuing higher education.

The chief minister urged the ambassador to help ensure timely visa appointments for students and faster securing of visa interview slots. He also flagged difficulties with H-1B visa processing, renewal and stamping procedures faced by Telangana-origin professionals working across various sectors in the US.

Reddy suggested that the US share advance information on any changes to visa rules. Reddy told Gor that Telangana offers significant opportunities to US companies and it is ready to partner with them in the fields of IT, Artificial Intelligence, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, start-ups, research and emerging technologies.

He also sought the ambassador's help in securing collaborations between US and Telangana universities. The chief minister said that Telugu was among the fastest-growing Indian languages in the United States, and praised Gor for his understanding of Indian history and culture as well as his interest in the state's traditions, cuisine and strengths.

Gor assured full cooperation in expanding trade, investment, cultural exchange and people-to-people ties between Telangana and the United States, the statement added.