ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana CEO Sudarshan Reddy Orders Action Against Form 7 Misuse To Delete Eligible Voters

Printed Form-7 documents — specifying the names of individuals to be removed from the electoral rolls — have been found in various parts of Telangana. Leaders from the Congress party's election wing lodged a complaint with Sudarshan Reddy, stating that these documents were discovered within the limits of a polling booth in the Musheerabad constituency of Hyderabad.

Reports indicate that a large number of bogus Form-7 applications have been filed in certain areas to seek the deletion of eligible voters. He ordered that inquiries be conducted and strict action taken against those submitting fraudulent forms.

Printed Form-7 documents were first spotted in Hyderabad's Bahadurpura constituency on Friday, and subsequently found in the Goshamahal constituency on Saturday. These incidents have raised suspicions among political parties regarding the source of these documents, who is printing and distributing them to Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and whether this is part of a deliberate, organised plan.

Form-6 is used for registering as a new voter, while Form-8 allows for address changes and the correction of errors in names. However, Form-7 must be used to apply for the deletion of a specific individual's vote. Complaints can be filed using Form-7 for various reasons: if there are suspicions regarding a voter (such as the vote being fake or a duplicate), if the voter has passed away, or if the individual no longer resides at the registered address.

29,000 Applications

Suspicions have arisen because details of voters proposed for deletion are being printed on Form-7 and handed over to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in large bundles. Knowledgeable BLOs do not accept such pre-printed forms; however, those unaware of the proper procedure might accept and process them.

The issue came to light precisely because such forms were accepted. With similar incidents surfacing within the Greater Hyderabad area, election officials have taken note and ordered an inquiry into an incident in the Musheerabad constituency. So far in Telangana, election officials have received approximately 29,000 applications seeking the deletion of specific voters.

Consequently, the CEO has directed District Collectors to conduct inquiries and take strict action against those submitting fraudulent forms.