Telangana Bypoll Results: Congress's Naveen Yadav Takes A Significant Lead In Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: As the counting of ballots for the Jubilee Hills bypolls in Telangana began on Friday, Congress’s Naveen Yadav has taken a significant early lead by nearly 3000. As per Election Commission figures, Soren has secured 17874 votes so far, placing him ahead of Maganti Sunitha Gopinath of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with 14879 votes and BJP’s Deepal Reddy Lankala, who has garnered 3475 votes so far.

The Jubilee Hills bypoll is a tough battle triangular battle, which gained significance due to the appearance of all major players in Telangana. A total of 59 candidates are contesting, but the real competition remains between the Congress, BRS and BJP.

The Congress has placed its bet on Naveen, who is also getting the support from Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. The BJP is banking on Lankala Reddy in an effort to expand its urban base.