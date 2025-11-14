Telangana Bypoll Results: Congress's Naveen Yadav Takes A Significant Lead In Jubilee Hills

Bihar Election Results 2025

Published : November 14, 2025 at 10:37 AM IST

Hyderabad: As the counting of ballots for the Jubilee Hills bypolls in Telangana began on Friday, Congress’s Naveen Yadav has taken a significant early lead by nearly 3000. As per Election Commission figures, Soren has secured 17874 votes so far, placing him ahead of Maganti Sunitha Gopinath of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with 14879 votes and BJP’s Deepal Reddy Lankala, who has garnered 3475 votes so far.

The Jubilee Hills bypoll is a tough battle triangular battle, which gained significance due to the appearance of all major players in Telangana. A total of 59 candidates are contesting, but the real competition remains between the Congress, BRS and BJP.

The Congress has placed its bet on Naveen, who is also getting the support from Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. The BJP is banking on Lankala Reddy in an effort to expand its urban base.

On the other hand, the BRS is aiming to reclaim the lost ground with its candidate Sunitha, the wife of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath.

For the BRS, these polls were also a chance to boost confidence among the cadre and reinforce its strategy in key urban pockets after the electoral setbacks in the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The bypolls will also set a momentum for the 2028 Assembly polls. A defeat in the seat will make its position weak and complicate its situation among the cadre.

