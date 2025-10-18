ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Bandh Today: Protests Against HC’s Stay Order On BC Quota; Bus Services Disrupted

Hyderabad: A statewide bandh called by the BC Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the Telangana High Court's stay order on 42 per cent quota to Backwards Classes (BCs) in local body polls began in Telangana on Saturday, bringing public transport and normal life to a near standstill.

All major political parties, including the Congress, BJP, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), CPI, CPM, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), CPI (ML) New Democracy, along with organisations such as MRPS, Mala Mahanadu, Adivasi, Tribal, Minority, Student, and Public Associations, extended their support to the agitation.

Except for emergency and essential services, the majority of sectors participated in the bandh. Leaders of various political parties and BC organisations are holding 'dharnas' in front of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus depots, preventing vehicles from coming out. Shops and business establishments remained closed in solidarity.

The Telangana High Court on October 9 issued an interim stay against a Government Order providing 42 per cent BC reservation in local body elections. In Hyderabad, hundreds of RTC buses were confined to depots in Uppal, Chengicherla, and Kukatpally, paralysing public transport. Around 125 buses were stopped at the Kukatpally depot alone, leaving roads largely deserted.