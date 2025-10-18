Telangana Bandh Today: Protests Against HC’s Stay Order On BC Quota; Bus Services Disrupted
Normal life was affected in Telangana due to the Bandh called by BC Joint Action Committee
Published : October 18, 2025 at 12:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: A statewide bandh called by the BC Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the Telangana High Court's stay order on 42 per cent quota to Backwards Classes (BCs) in local body polls began in Telangana on Saturday, bringing public transport and normal life to a near standstill.
All major political parties, including the Congress, BJP, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), CPI, CPM, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), CPI (ML) New Democracy, along with organisations such as MRPS, Mala Mahanadu, Adivasi, Tribal, Minority, Student, and Public Associations, extended their support to the agitation.
Except for emergency and essential services, the majority of sectors participated in the bandh. Leaders of various political parties and BC organisations are holding 'dharnas' in front of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus depots, preventing vehicles from coming out. Shops and business establishments remained closed in solidarity.
The Telangana High Court on October 9 issued an interim stay against a Government Order providing 42 per cent BC reservation in local body elections. In Hyderabad, hundreds of RTC buses were confined to depots in Uppal, Chengicherla, and Kukatpally, paralysing public transport. Around 125 buses were stopped at the Kukatpally depot alone, leaving roads largely deserted.
Activists from parties are also seen riding through markets in the LB Nagar area, asking shopkeepers to down their shutters. BJP MP Etala Rajender joined the protest at the Jubilee Bus Stand in Secunderabad, while Telangana Backwards Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) leaders sat in protest at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), disrupting the bus services. The BJP and BRS have also extended their support to the bandh call.
RS leader Srinivas Goud participated in a dharna in front of the Mahabubnagar RTC depot, while protests were also staged at depots in Nizamabad and Vikarabad.
Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy, in a statement on Friday, appealed to all organisations to observe the bandh peacefully without causing any inconvenience to the public. He warned that if anyone resorts to untoward or illegal activities in the name of bandh, stringent action will be taken.
