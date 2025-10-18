ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Bandh Against HC Stay on BC Quota Passes Off Peacefully

A deserted view of the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) as Telangana observes a statewide Bandh, protesting the high court's stay on 42% Backward Classes (BC) reservation, in local body polls, in Hyderabad on Saturday. ( ANI )

Hyderabad: A statewide bandh called by the BC JAC to protest against the High Court's stay on the 42 per cent quota for BCs in local body polls passed off peacefully in Telangana on Saturday. The ruling Congress, opposition BRS, BJP, CPI and CPI (M) extended their support to the bandh call.

R Krishnaiah, Chairman of Backward Communities Joint Action Committee and BJP Rajya Sabha member, had urged all political parties and civil society organisations to extend support to the bandh. Barring emergency and essential services, all the sectors were requested to cooperate.

The Telangana High Court on October 9 issued an interim stay against a Government Order providing 42 per cent BC reservation in local body elections. Leaders of various political parties and BC organisations held dharnas in front of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus depots preventing vehicles from coming out.

Krishnaiah told PTI the bandh was successful as all the educational institutions, shops and other establishments remained closed. “Bandh was a total success and it was historical. It was observed in villages as well, as everyone including political parties and voluntary organisations extended support for bandh,” he said.

A senior police official said the bandh passed off peacefully. Telangana Congress leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and party workers participated in protests, the party said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, who joined the protests, said people peacefully and voluntarily observed the bandh.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari, Seethakka, Konda Surekha and party MP Anil Yadav participated in the bandh in Hyderabad while Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao joined demonstrations in Sattupalli.

Opposition BRS leaders Talasani Srinivas Yadav, V Srinivas Goud, Gangula Kamalakar and party cadres took part in protests. They raised slogans demanding implementing 42 per cent reservation to the BCs.