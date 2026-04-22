ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana And Andhra Have Outshined Other States In JEE Results

Kota: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have outshone the other states when it comes to students scoring 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) for 2026. The number achieving the feat this year is 26 students, out of which five each are from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Education expert Dev Sharma disclosed that in the last seven years, Telangana has been at the top with 54 candidates out of 241 that have secured 100 percentile in the exam. This accounts for 22% of the total. Rajasthan stands at second place with 35 students that accounts for 14%. Andhra Pradesh is third with 32 students, followed by Delhi with 25 and Maharashtra with 21 students.

Sharma said, "If one looks at the results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), 25 states and union territories did not have a state topper with a 100 percentile. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana topped the list in 2026 with five students each, while Rajasthan came in second with four. Additionally, Delhi had three students, Haryana and Maharashtra, two each and Odisha, Bihar, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat had one student each.”

He said the 25 states and union territories that did not have a 100 percentile score include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

He further said that 15 states and union territories have failed to produce a topper. These include Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Talking about JEE (Main) 2026 exam centres outside India, he said that such centres had been set up in 14 cities where over 4,000 students took the BE and BTech entrance exams this time. Over the past seven years, approximately 25,000 students outside India took the exam, and one student achieved a 100 percentile in 2024.