Telangana Aims To Become India's Aero Engine Capital By 2030

Hyderabad: Telangana's IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said that his government's goal is to develop Telangana as the country's aero engine capital by 2030. He said that a comprehensive roadmap is being prepared to develop the aerospace and defence ecosystem in partnership with leading industries and leading educational institutions.

India's Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Summit was jointly organised by the College of Defence Management and ISB Munjal Institute for Global Manufacturing at the Khemka Auditorium of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on Saturday. Babu, who attended the conference as the chief guest, inaugurated the event.

"The value of the state's aerospace exports was Rs. 15,900 crore in 2023-24 and reached Rs. 30,742 crore in 2024-25. This is a testament to the performance of the state government. We have set up the Young India Skills University to prepare the human resources required by the industry. Several institutions have already been set up in Hyderabad, and more giant companies are also showing interest in investing," he explained.