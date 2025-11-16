Telangana Aims To Become India's Aero Engine Capital By 2030
A comprehensive roadmap for the aerospace ecosystem is in the works, says minister Sridhar Babu.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana's IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said that his government's goal is to develop Telangana as the country's aero engine capital by 2030. He said that a comprehensive roadmap is being prepared to develop the aerospace and defence ecosystem in partnership with leading industries and leading educational institutions.
India's Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Summit was jointly organised by the College of Defence Management and ISB Munjal Institute for Global Manufacturing at the Khemka Auditorium of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on Saturday. Babu, who attended the conference as the chief guest, inaugurated the event.
"The value of the state's aerospace exports was Rs. 15,900 crore in 2023-24 and reached Rs. 30,742 crore in 2024-25. This is a testament to the performance of the state government. We have set up the Young India Skills University to prepare the human resources required by the industry. Several institutions have already been set up in Hyderabad, and more giant companies are also showing interest in investing," he explained.
Sunil Kant Munjal, chairman of Hero Enterprises, said that India is making remarkable progress in aerospace and that it is a good development to launch foreign satellites into orbit.
DRDO BrahMos DG, BrahMos Aerospace CEO and MD Dr Jaiteerth R Joshi, Integrated Defence Staff Deputy Chief, Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, BEL CMD Manoj Jain, Boeing India South Asia President Salil Gupte, ISB Dean Prof. Madan Pillutla, ISB MGIM Executive Director Dr Chandan Chaudhary and others were among other dignitaries who were present at the event.
Read more