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Telangana CM Revanth Reddy On SIR: Removal Of Votes Could Be Politically Dangerous

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that a large number of votes were being set aside on various grounds. He warned that the exercise could create a politically dangerous situation if genuine voters were removed from the rolls.

Addressing Congress leaders through an online Zoom meeting organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Monday, Reddy directed party cadres to remain vigilant during the voter list revision process.

"Everyone should be alert regarding the SIR. An attempt is being made to remove votes in the name of suspicion. If that happens, we will face a very dangerous political situation," he said.

The Chief Minister instructed key party leaders to stay in constant touch with booth-level agents (BLAs) across all 119 Assembly constituencies. He cautioned that voters who have temporarily migrated from their homes in villages should not lose their voting rights merely because they are not currently residing there.

Reddy directed district in-charge ministers to conduct review meetings with Parliament and Assembly constituency in-charges by June 20 and establish coordination mechanisms at the district level.

"If there is a problem anywhere, the constituency in-charge will be held responsible. SIR should be taken seriously. A war room should be set up at Gandhi Bhavan (headquarters of TPCC) to monitor work at the polling booth level, and daily reports should be submitted. Negligence will lead to losses," he said.