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Telangana CM Reddy To Meet Maharashtra Counterpart Fadnavis To Discuss Tummidihetti Barrage

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to attend a meeting with his Maharashtra counterpart, Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai on October 26 to discuss the construction of a barrage across the Pranhita River at Tummidihetti in Asifabad district.

The Telangana government has proposed building the barrage with a height of 152 meters at Tummidihetti to divert water from the Pranhita River to the Yellampalli project.

For the past few months, the state has been in discussions regarding this proposal with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the government of Maharashtra. As part of this process, high-level talks are set to be held between Reddy and Fadnavis and will be attended by Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with other officials.

No Consensus Over Height

Although the 'Pranhita-Chevella' lift irrigation scheme — which included the barrage at Tummidihetti — was initiated during the era of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the project could not be executed due to a lack of consensus with Maharashtra regarding the height of the barrage.

Following the bifurcation of the state, a meeting between the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Maharashtra took place on August 23, 2016. However, Maharashtra did not respond favourably regarding the proposed height.

Consequently, the Telangana government redesigned the project, opting instead to construct a barrage at Medigadda —downstream from the confluence of the Pranhita and Godavari rivers — and divert water to Yellampalli via the main Godavari river channel.

The Congress had announced that water can be diverted via gravity from Tummidihetti, and that they would implement this if they come to power.

Concerns over Submergence in Maharashtra

Telanaga officials said the Central Groundwater Commission (CWC) had granted in-principle approval for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on April 16, 2010. Although a DPR was submitted in October 2010 proposing a barrage with a height of 152 meters to divert 160 TMC of water, it was not accepted due to concerns regarding submergence in Maharashtra.

"In 2016, Maharashtra agreed to a height of 148 meters. According to CWC estimates, it is possible to divert 165.38 TMC of water from Tummidihetti," they added.

The officials further explained that only 43 TMC of water can be diverted at a height of 148 meters. Since the Telangana government needs to divert 80 TMC, a barrage with a height of 152 meters is necessary. This would not result in the submergence of any villages, nor would it require the rehabilitation of any population. Furthermore, diverting water via gravity would reduce electricity consumption.

Need to Consider Downstream Usage