Telangana CM Reddy To Meet Maharashtra Counterpart Fadnavis To Discuss Tummidihetti Barrage
The Telangana government has proposed building the barrage with a height of 152 meters to divert water from the Pranhita River to the Yellampalli project.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to attend a meeting with his Maharashtra counterpart, Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai on October 26 to discuss the construction of a barrage across the Pranhita River at Tummidihetti in Asifabad district.
The Telangana government has proposed building the barrage with a height of 152 meters at Tummidihetti to divert water from the Pranhita River to the Yellampalli project.
For the past few months, the state has been in discussions regarding this proposal with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the government of Maharashtra. As part of this process, high-level talks are set to be held between Reddy and Fadnavis and will be attended by Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with other officials.
No Consensus Over Height
Although the 'Pranhita-Chevella' lift irrigation scheme — which included the barrage at Tummidihetti — was initiated during the era of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the project could not be executed due to a lack of consensus with Maharashtra regarding the height of the barrage.
Following the bifurcation of the state, a meeting between the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Maharashtra took place on August 23, 2016. However, Maharashtra did not respond favourably regarding the proposed height.
Consequently, the Telangana government redesigned the project, opting instead to construct a barrage at Medigadda —downstream from the confluence of the Pranhita and Godavari rivers — and divert water to Yellampalli via the main Godavari river channel.
The Congress had announced that water can be diverted via gravity from Tummidihetti, and that they would implement this if they come to power.
Concerns over Submergence in Maharashtra
Telanaga officials said the Central Groundwater Commission (CWC) had granted in-principle approval for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on April 16, 2010. Although a DPR was submitted in October 2010 proposing a barrage with a height of 152 meters to divert 160 TMC of water, it was not accepted due to concerns regarding submergence in Maharashtra.
"In 2016, Maharashtra agreed to a height of 148 meters. According to CWC estimates, it is possible to divert 165.38 TMC of water from Tummidihetti," they added.
The officials further explained that only 43 TMC of water can be diverted at a height of 148 meters. Since the Telangana government needs to divert 80 TMC, a barrage with a height of 152 meters is necessary. This would not result in the submergence of any villages, nor would it require the rehabilitation of any population. Furthermore, diverting water via gravity would reduce electricity consumption.
Need to Consider Downstream Usage
The CWC chief engineer stated that when the water availability for the Pranhita-Chevella project was assessed in 2015, the downstream utilisation at Kaleshwaram was not taken into account, as it did not exist at that time, noting that any current assessment of water availability must now factor in this downstream usage.
He further explained that Andhra Pradesh has raised objections to the proposal to divert 80 TMC of water from Tummidihetti (instead of the originally planned 20 TMC), arguing that this would reduce water availability downstream by 60 to 80 TMC.
"The CWC chairman has sought the views of irrigation officials from Maharashtra regarding the current proposal submitted by the Telangana government," he added.
The Maharashtra water resources department has requested the Telangana chief engineer to conduct a study on water availability and to provide the detailed report submitted by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) in 2015. They also suggested finalising the details regarding water utilisation at both Medigadda and Tummidihetti.
In this regard, a meeting chaired by the chairman of CWC was held in Delhi on September 1 and attended by irrigation department officials from both states.
CWC Seeks Clarification from Telangana
During the meeting, the CWC chairman proposed that Telangana should provide clarifications on the concerns raised by Maharashtra, that Maharashtra should examine the Telangana government's proposal, and that the parties should reconvene in a month. The matter has gained further significance as direct discussions are now underway between the two Chief Ministers.
The latest proposal includes a 6.517 km-long barrage at Tummidihetti, at the confluence where the Wainganga and Wardha rivers join the Pranhita River. This will have no impact on the Chaprala Wildlife Sanctuary.
Elevated Height to Avoid Submergence
Out of the 967.94 TMC of water allocated to Telangana, 77 TMC will be diverted via gravity to the Sundilla Barrage and subsequently lifted to Yellampalli using an already existing lift irrigation system.
No villages will be submerged, as the barrage will be constructed at a water level of 152 meters. Apart from the riverbed area, 524 acres in Telangana and 2,324 acres in Maharashtra will need to be acquired. The estimated cost for this project is approximately Rs 12,000 crore.
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