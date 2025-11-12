ETV Bharat / bharat

Tejashwi Yadav Rubbishes Exit Poll Predictions For Bihar, Claims New Govt Formation On Nov 18

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Tejashwi said the exit polls are misleading and aimed at creating psychological pressure. "We don't believe in these surveys. They are being used to influence the administration and the public mood. But people of Bihar have voted for change, and we will take oath on the 18th," he asserted.

Tejashwi said the present NDA government will be "thrown out" and Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) will form the new government on November 18.

Patna: Hours after Tuesday's Exit Polls predicted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would return to power in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday dismissed the projections, claiming that such forecasts have been made at the "behest" of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) top leadership to build a "false narrative".

The state Leader of Opposition highlighted that 72 lakh more people voted in this election compared to 2020, calling it a clear sign of anti-incumbency. "The increase in voters is historic. People have voted in record numbers in every constituency. This vote is for the change," he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP and the NDA, he said the ruling alliance is "nervous and sweating" after witnessing the public's enthusiasm. "Even before voting was over, exit polls started coming out. These are just attempts to build a false narrative," he added.

The RJD leader further said the ruling government will try to slow down the counting process and create pressure on officials. "Everyone in Bihar knows their strategy. They will try to delay counting or spread fear by deploying the Army for flag marches. But no such tactics can stop the Grand Alliance from winning," he claimed.

Expressing his gratitude to voters for the record turnout, Tejashwi said the turnout reflected massive support for the Mahagathbandhan. "I thank every worker, leader and voter who came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. This is the biggest response we have seen since 1995. People have voted overwhelmingly to change this government. There is no room for doubt now," he said.

Tejashwi reiterated, "The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be declared on November 14. After this, the new Grand Alliance government will take oath on the 18th, just as we had said earlier."