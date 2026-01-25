ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Named RJD Working President At National Executive Meeting

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav was on Sunday named the working president of the party at its national executive meeting in Patna.

Yadav’s elevation comes after the RJD’s defeat in the recent assembly polls, which the 'Mahagathbandhan' had fought with the 36-year-old leader as its chief ministerial candidate.

RJD leaders said that this decision will further strengthen the party at the grassroots level. As the working president, Tejashwi Yadav will take charge of the organisation, strategy, and election preparations.

In a post on X, the Rashtriya Janata Dal said the decision, which makes clear the line of succession in the party, was taken at its national executive meeting, which was attended by Yadav, Prasad and other senior leaders.