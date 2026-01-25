ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Named RJD Working President At National Executive Meeting

Party leaders have welcomed the decision and said that this decision will further strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Bihar: Tejashwi Named RJD Working President At National Executive Meeting
File photo of Tejashwi Yadav (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 25, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav was on Sunday named the working president of the party at its national executive meeting in Patna.

Yadav’s elevation comes after the RJD’s defeat in the recent assembly polls, which the 'Mahagathbandhan' had fought with the 36-year-old leader as its chief ministerial candidate.

RJD leaders said that this decision will further strengthen the party at the grassroots level. As the working president, Tejashwi Yadav will take charge of the organisation, strategy, and election preparations.

In a post on X, the Rashtriya Janata Dal said the decision, which makes clear the line of succession in the party, was taken at its national executive meeting, which was attended by Yadav, Prasad and other senior leaders.

Yadav’s eldest sister and Patliputra MP Misa Bharti was also present at the meeting. Tejashwi, a former deputy chief minister of Bihar, is currently the leader of the opposition in the assembly.

On Saturday, RJD spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan hinted that Tejashwi Yadav could be appointed acting president if the proposal comes up in the executive meeting. Lalu Yadav had already delegated all powers to Tejashwi Yadav before the assembly elections.

According to political experts, this decision could have a direct impact on the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Given Tejashwi Yadav's activism and aggressive politics, they suggest, opposition parties will be held accountable.

